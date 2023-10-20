'Material uncertainty' about future of MediaWorks, report reveals

There is “material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt” about MediaWorks’ ability to continue as a going concern, the company’s annual report reveals.

MediaWorks released financial statements, and notes from auditor PwC, on Friday.

The company owns radio stations such as More FM, The Rock, The Edge and The Sound, as well as an outdoor advertising business.

The company said it was confident about the future.

There had been concerns about delays in it providing its financial results to the Companies Office, which it must do as an overseas company. It missed two deadlines and directors faced a fine.

The annual report shows that the MediaWorks group suffered a loss of $125.9 million in the year to December 31, 2022, compared to a $4.9m loss the year before.

Its assets fell from $264.7m to $140.6m. It had negative working capital of $19.4m, from negative $2.2m a year earlier and cash balances of $12.7m, from $13.7m in 2021.

But the reports also noted that the business had had to amend its banking covenants for the June and September quarters, and the September covenants were waived.

The group forecast that its covenants would be breached for quarters from December 31 this year and so was negotiating revised lending terms with lenders, PwC noted.

Lenders had indicated continued support for the business, including a working capital facility until December 7, deferral of debt amortisation payments and the waiver of the September covenants.

But that was conditional on provision of more cash flow forecasts, due diligence and an external adviser review.

PwC said the group’s directors had concluded it was appropriate to continue to prepare its financial statements on a going concern basis because the group was in “positive discussion” with lenders to reset existing financial covenants and forecasts indicated facility limits were sufficient to provide cash flow through to the end of the forecast period in 2025.

But amendments to its facilities were required and the directors recognised there were uncertainties about the group’s ability to renegotiate its lending terms and meet the terms of the revised agreements.

“These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern and therefore if the group is unable to continue as a going concern it may be unable to realise the value of its asserts and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business,” the notes to the report said.

In a statement, MediaWorks said shareholders and management had “every confidence” in the future of the business.

“PwC has issued us an unmodified opinion on the financial statements which have been prepared on a going concern basis.”

The business has gone through a series of cost-cutting measures this year, including axing talk radio station Today FM.

Former chief executive Cam Wallace stepped down earlier this year and was replaced by Wendy Palmer.

The closure of Today FM came as a shock to high-profile staff, including former NewsHub political editor Tova O’Brien and Duncan Garner.