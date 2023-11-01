The businesses failing under cost-of-living pressure

Forty per cent more companies failed in September than a year earlier, new data shows, and the crunch is hitting the retail and construction sectors particularly hard.

Centrix has released its latest data, which show a significant lift in company liquidations in September compared to the year before.

While liquidations overall were up 40% year-on-year, retail liquidations were up 87% and construction 57%.

Online retailers were particularly struggling. One in four new businesses started since 2020 had failed, the report said.

Centrix said retailers were facing higher costs and changing customer behaviour as people cut back due to cost-of-living pressures.

Retailers selling vehicles, electrical appliances and furniture were at greater risk of liquidation than other businesses. Dairy farmers had the lowest rate of failure.

Monika Lacey, chief operations officer at Centrix, said it was a noticeable change but it followed a period of disruption.

“Activity in the credit world was quite subdued over the Covid period, a lot of businesses were not following proper credit processes and neither was Inland Revenue. What we are seeing now is IR taking a much more active role in chasing outstanding tax debt. A lot of liquidations are being initiated by IR... there’s a bit of a Covid hangover playing catch-up.”

She said there were about 150 to 200 liquidations a month.

Liquidations were a lag indicator, she said, which happened several months or more after businesses hit trouble paying their bills.

“Doing business is hard at the moment. The cost of doing business has gone up. Small businesses who might be funding against their homes, it's harder for them to get funding because credit criteria has tightened up. There’s a lot working against businesses in that regard, and trying to manage that disruption that occurred from Covid, now they've got that coupled with the tightening of the economy, discretionary spend is down in some of those harder hit areas, that will be having an impact as well. If they have had a hard time, some might be at their wits’ end, running out of options and that can result in liquidation.”

She said Centrix would urge both businesses and households encountering trouble with their debts to contact their creditors as soon as possible.

Centrix said demand for loans was trending back above pre-pandemic levels, driven by car loans, retial, energy, credit cards and personal loans.

Arrears had also climbed, tracking close to 2018 levels. The number of people behind on their repayments had risen month-on-month to 427,000.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said liquidations were notably up since 2020 but compared to 2001, the trend was clearly lower.

“Liquidations have lifted over the last year. But they remain low by historical standards, and nothing close to the post GFC 2008/09 period. The reason for the uplift, is the Reserve Bank’s policy. It has hiked interest rates aggressively to cool the economy down. And in doing that, they have stressed many businesses and households.”