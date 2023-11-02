Newsable: Tricky times might prompt wave of small new businesses

The Reserve Bank yesterday said by mid 2024, New Zealand households will be spending around 18 per cent of their income on interest payments.

The same day, new data from Centrix revealed forty per cent more companies failed in September than a year earlier, with liquidations seen most in retail and construction.

According to that report, one in four new online retail businesses started since 2020 has failed.

To explain what these facts, figures, and predictions mean for New Zealand’s small business and sole trader market, Newsable speaks with James Fuller, the co-founder of accountancy firm Hnry.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview

What are you hearing about the sorts of businesses that are finding it tough?

What is really interesting is when we talk to sole traders, their outlook for the coming quarter is actually really positive. Many are feeling positive following the election results [and] they’re hopeful that a new government will be able to maybe reduce inflation and grow the economy.

But, whilst their financial outlook into the next quarter is actually the highest [Hnry’s ever seen], they’re not so favourable about the health of the economy. 70 per cent of sole traders [surveyed by Hnry] believe we’re in a recession or that we will be within the next 12 months.

How do businesses survive when the Reserve Bank expects households to be spending 18 per cent of their money on interest?

It’s really tough. Over the last year or so, in line with the cost of living, we’ve seen folks put their prices up to keep pace. What we’re looking at now, is that small businesses and sole traders aren’t going to be able to raise their prices too much more before people say ‘that’s a stretch too far’. Consumers are now pushing back.

Anecdotally we’re hearing a lot of people are still tightening their belts, there’s economic conditions impacting work, but on the flipside there’s a bunch of people in the small business and sole trader industry that are about to go into their busiest period.

Those in freight and manufacturing say the forthcoming holiday period is always their busiest time of year, so they’re feeling more positive.

We’ve seen 40 per cent more businesses fail in September than a year earlier, but You say the outlook from Hnry’s survey is optimistic - do you think we’ll see more new businesses created?

People will always look to [ask], “How do I prop myself up? How do I make sure that I can make ends meet?”

And so whether that's using your skills in different ways, starting an independent business, taking on more work, as belts tighten, I think we'll see a lot of people doing that.There is hope that the sort of flexibility that comes from being independent will encourage more people to kind of shore up their income. The one challenge we have is with an incoming government that has made it quite clear around cutting contractor and consultant spend. There are a lot of people who are contractor workers inside government who are unsure of their futures, because they’ve been wrapped up in this political hot potato.

There’s positivity.. But also a lot of uncertainty, and I think what we’ll see is there’ll be a lot of innovation that will come out of this.

