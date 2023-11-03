Ārepa recipe won't change as company works through concern of 'unsubstantiated claims'

Customers can expect Ārepa to stick to the same recipe as the company works through Ministry for Primary Industries concerns about its health claims.

The company makes drinks that promise neurological support and to “make brains work better”, using ingredients such as blackcurrant, pine bark extract and L-theanine.

But MPI said it had been put “on notice” that some of its claims were in breach of the New Zealand Food standard.

“We took this action because we were concerned that consumers were being misled by the claims being made. It is unusual for us to have to take such directed action with a company. The company makes a wide range of health claims for its products. Some of these claims - attributed to enzogenol (pine bark extract) and L-theanine – are unsubstantiated,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“In addition, some claimed benefits are attributable to the product’s vitamin C content. The company has not properly identified this fact and leaves the impression they are the result of enzogenol and L-theanine.”

Founder Angus Brown said the company had had a relationship with MPI for the entire time it had been in the market.

“The back and forth is our interpretation of the food code with relation to the preapproved health claims of vitamin C, how we interpret those rules in order to make the claims that we do on our packaging and website. They have given us notification to say they are not happy with the current way that we are interpreting that food code and we are going about updating our website and packaging on that.”

STUFF From Christchurch to Budapest, here's what you need to try (video published January 2020).

He said it was complex to try to communicate both published and emerging science about the ingredients.

There were multiple studies showing the efficacy of the ingredients, he said, and they were used in efficacious amounts in the drinks.

“Since we started 10 years ago we have been attempting to self-substantiate the health claims so we can link it not to the vitamin C found in our Neuroberry blackcurrants but the formula as a whole or a specific ingredient we are building research on. It takes time.”

He said some of the complaints were driven by competitors, as Ārepa became more popular.

“As we are becoming more successful there is more attention towards us and MPI is holding us to the letter of the law.”

He said the company would be able to make its claims if it were selling dietary supplements, but the rules were different for food.

It was presenting at a nutrition conference at the end of this month, he said, and would publish studies every three months from then on, about the formula and ingredients.

”We stand by our product. It’s not going to change. You’ll still see the same Ārepa everyone knows and loves. It’s an amendment to the packaging. It’s the same consumer experience, the same level of efficacy since we started.”

He said the coverage of the concerns would create a “dent” but the company was staffed by people passionate about the research that was being uncovered.

“And thousands of customer testimonies keep our engine going daily, they report back heartfelt responses of how they are feeling the effects of brain food.”