Woolworths, Countdown rethink checkout chocolate displays

It might soon be harder to find a sneaky treat at the checkout of Woolworths and Countdown supermarkets.

Woolworths said it was rolling out “healthier checkouts”, on which 80% of food displayed would have to have a health star rating of three-and-a-half or more.

Kids’ confectionery would be removed from checkout lanes in all supermarkets.

It follows a similar move in Australia.

Woolworths NZ nutritionist and registered dietitian Deb Sue said it would help shoppers make healthier choices at the checkout.

“We want to give all New Zealanders healthier snack options to choose from at the checkout which is why you’ll find a selection that’s focused on higher health star ratings. We’re certainly not telling anyone what they should be putting in their trolley, but by upping healthier options and moving less healthy choices into aisles, hopefully it makes it that little bit easier.”

She said removing products that were targeted at kids from checkouts should help parents.

“[It] means they don’t need to deal with the end-of-shop negotiations from their little ones.

“Even better, with our Free Fruit for Kids bins at the front of every produce section, they can fill our smallest customers up on free fruit at the front of the supermarket, and now know they won’t be faced with a squabble at the checkout.”

All Woolworths stores will continue to have a number of entirely confectionery-free checkouts and non-food checkouts.

Massey University marketing expert Bodo Lang said it should help shoppers – and not hurt the supermarket’s bottom line.

Countdown, part of Woolworths Group, is committed to leading the way when it comes to tackling climate change.

“Checkouts are the only areas within supermarkets that shoppers must go through. Therefore, any changes made to improve these locations in terms of health and enjoyment will likely have a positive impact on shoppers,” he said.

“Woolworths will be hopeful that these changes will benefit them as well. This could take two forms: first, by increasing spending from shoppers who already purchase their groceries at Woolworths. Additionally, Woolworths will also hope to attract shoppers who are currently shopping at other supermarkets to give Woolworths a try, ideally resulting in their complete conversion based on a positive shopping experience. In other words, Woolworths aims to increase its ‘share of wallet’ among grocery shoppers.

“It is unlikely that this move will significantly shift market share between supermarkets, but it may nudge it and give shoppers a reason to try Woolworths. If the experience is positive, they may choose to do part or all of their shopping at Woolworths.”

He said there was a risk that sales of confectionery and other checkout items would drop but that would be offset by more sales of products that were now available at the checkouts and by shoppers spending more of their grocery budget at Woolworths.

“On a broader level, this strategy is an attempt to increase awareness and liking of the Woolworths brand. This is crucial because shoppers have to bid farewell to the Countdown brand they have been familiar with for many years. The key to successfully transitioning from Countdown to Woolworths is not to lose shoppers. Reconfiguring the checkouts is one way to mitigate this risk. It will introduce the Woolworths brand to the market by offering something new and appealing to consumers, especially parents.”

Otago University senior lecturer in marketing Rob Hamlin said Woolworths would have thought the decision through carefully.

“Sales may not fall that much as this is the ‘impulse’ display, and impulse will likely happen whatever is available in the unit. So this may be a win-win scenario.”

But not everyone was impressed.

Public relations expert Lou Draper, of Draper Cormack, said it would not have the intended outcome.

“This is not the flex Woolworths thinks it is. How often do you actually see kids losing it at the checkout? Kids lose it at the supermarket because it’s busy and loud and taking entirely too long and all of that is overwhelming.”