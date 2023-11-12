Can beauty pageants survive? Miss Universe owner declares bankruptcy

Beauty pageants might need to take a hint from Barbie if they want to remain relevant to Generation Z, one marketing expert says.

JKN Global Group, the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, filed for bankruptcy this week, less than a week before the event is due to happen in El Salvador, citing a liquidity problem.

It said the event would go ahead and a “top notch experience” for fans was a priority.

“We reaffirm the legacy of Miss Universe will be carried on by JKN Global Group as envisioned from the beginning.”

It said it planned to restructure the business “in line with current financial assumptions and economic conditions and solving working capital problems of the business”.

It bought the Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million last year, media reports said. JKN is run by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a transgender rights advocate.

She told media at the time she wanted to turn it into a more inclusive and progressive operation, offering more than just pageants.

But marketing coach Rachel Klaver said pageants were probably an endangered business model.

“I think social media has made it easier for people who have been gifted with beauty be seen more and be able to make a claim for stardom,” she said.

“And I do think in an age of inclusivity the idea that we judge someone first on their size or beauty as a biological woman is very problematic. Gen Z as a generation isn’t really there for it. I can’t see any way it can be more successful unless they made it more like Barbie – so was maybe like girl boss and not about beauty first.”