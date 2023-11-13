Newsable: Low Christmas spending could force struggling retailers to close

The cost of living crisis is a worry for both cash-strapped consumers and retailers who need big spending to survive next year.

The Christmas season could be make or break for some retailers. For consumers battling the cost of living crisis, it could break bank accounts.

That’s the word from Retail NZ CEO, Carolyn Young, who told Newsable why some retailers are on a “knife edge,” with Christmas key to whether they’ll make it through to next year.

Young said, last quarter, 61% of retailers told Retail NZ they didn’t meet their sales targets.

“A lot of retailers I’m talking to have said to us that they’re just right on the edge and if they don’t have a good sales season going into Christmas, that they may not make it through into next year. So it’s really at a knife edge”.

She said the current cost of living crisis, high inflation, wage pressure, and price increases were affecting both consumers and retailers.

“From a consumer perspective, their dollar’s not going as far, they have less disposable income and so, when they’re thinking about discretionary spending, they’re curbing that a little bit and so, that’s a real challenge for retailers who are reliant on consumers to come in and make those purchases”.

Young also spoke about the effect that Christmas shopping, both in store and online, has on the environment, and how people can shop with sustainability in mind.

