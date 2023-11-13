ANZ profit up 10% despite tough economic times

ANZ managed to increase its cash profit by 10% in the year to September 30, despite tough economic times.

The bank made a cash profit after tax of $2.262 billion.

Its statutory profit, which includes gains and losses from economic hedges, was $2.125b, down 7%.

Chief executive Antonia Watson said it was a good result that positioned the bank well for difficult economic conditions.

“The year was very much a game of two halves; the good performance of the bank in the first half of the 2022-2023 financial year reflected the tailwinds of the Covid fiscal stimulus in the economy together with a series of rapid increases in the official cash rate,” she said.

“But in the second half of the year our performance slowed due to the more difficult environment New Zealand is entering. However, we’re a well-managed, resilient business and remain well placed to support our customers and the New Zealand economy as we enter more challenging periods.”

Expenses were up $13m, or 1%, in the year but market share picked up and home lending increased 3%, ANZ said. Revenue was up 10% due to higher lending volumes and growth in net interest margin – the difference between the rate it borrows money at and what it lends it out at.

Watson said the margin dropped seven basis points in the second half of the year, although it remained higher overall for this year than last.

“That’s because the slower housing market meant banks were fighting even harder for customers, global inflationary pressures saw wholesale interest rates rise and many New Zealanders moved their savings from on call accounts to higher interest-earning term deposits.”

She said the bank was preparing for more stress among mortgage-holders. There had been an increase in the number of people 90 days or more behind on payments.

“New Zealand is probably headed into tougher times. Inflation is expected to remain above the Reserve Bank’s target range, interest rates will likely be higher for longer and unemployment is expected to rise.

”The majority of our home loan customers have moved on to higher interest rates, and most have adapted well. A third of home loan accounts are ahead by six months or more. But around 34% are on rates lower than 5% with around a third of those rolling on to higher rates over the next six months.”

The bank had increased the amount it put aside for potential bad debts by $144m, taking total credit impairment provisions to $857m.

She said more than 12,000 people had taken up the offer of a “home loan check-in conversation”.

“Our message to anyone feeling financial pressure is to get in touch with us earlier rather than later. Working with your bank gives you time and options; we’re here to help people manage their repayments with targeted support.”

Watson said ANZ’s profit was at a level consistent with a competitive banking market and in line with others around the world.

“New Zealanders should have confidence in their banks, we’re in a strong position to provide not just assistance for customers, but stability for the economy,” she said.