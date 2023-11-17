Business message for coalition talks: Get on with it

National MPs Simeon Brown and Chris Bishop arrive for the third day of Auckland-based coalition negotiations.

Businesses want National, ACT and NZ First to come to an agreement and get on with it, the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says.

The three parties are still embroiled in talks as they work to come to an agreement about the shape of the next government.

There have been hints that a conclusion may be reached this weekend.

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy at the EMA, said the apparent delay in coming to an agreement was causing some frustration among businesses.

“We’ve been out on the road doing member briefings and quite a few have said ‘I wish they’d just get on with it’. Everyone wanted a change, that’s why we got a change in government – the key things behind that were ‘could you do it fast and could you do it now’.”

He said businesses would expect that if the “jagged edges” that NZ First’s Shane Jones had talked about dividing the parties’ policies had been knocked off, that they should get on and do it.

“We don’t need more squabbling, we don’t need hand brakes. We voted for things to happen.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis arrive at the Cordis Hotel, for the third day of Auckland-based negotiations to form the next government.

He said businesses would also expect that once an agreement was struck, there would not be disagreement within the new government.,

“The expectation is we don’t want to see relitigation and squabbling as we go through the next three years... get it done now, get it done right and get on with it.”

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said businesses preferred certainty and protracted negotiations raised the risk that the “honeymoon” of better business confidence could be shorter than otherwise.

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said the broad direction of the government still seemed clear, which would help calm uncertainty.

But Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said what would matter for business confidence would be the coalition agreement itself and what it meant for things like tax relief and inflation forecasts.

He said there was a lot of “catastrophising” happening about the time it was taking to form a government.