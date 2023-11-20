Egg wholesaler blames ban for 'crashing' business

The rules for egg farmers have changed.

An egg wholesaler has blamed the ban on battery hen farming for “crashing” its business.

Short Supply, formerly known as NZ Eggs, started in 2021 but went into liquidation last week.

BDO has been appointed liquidators and issued the first liquidators’ report on Monday.

The report said the wholesale business had been “operating rather successfully” but an egg shortage across the country triggered by the government ban on battery-farmed hens caused it to crash.

The company stopped trading in May.

It was announced in 2012 that battery cages would be phased out over 10 years and the ban on battery (caged) farming took effect at the start of this year.

Farmers were given three housing options to convert to; free-range, which allowed chicken to roam freely most of the day, barn-raised where chickens could roam but were still indoors, and colony housing, which were large cages housing a number of chickens.

Many farmers made the change to colony cages, but in 2017 Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of Pak ‘n Save and New World supermarkets, announced they would buy only from free-range or barn raised farms, with a deadline of about 2025.

That was blamed for much of the shortage this year, as farmers changed their systems again.

BDO’s report noted the company owed just over $300,000 to Inland Revenue via a preferential claim. IR also claimed $126,086 as an unsecured creditor.

Short Supply owed just under $330,000 to trade creditors.