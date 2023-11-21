Why are customers so rude to supermarket staff?

Woolworths is asking shoppers to be nicer.

Product shortages and higher prices may be contributing to an environment in which shoppers are increasingly rude to supermarket staff, one marketing expert says.

Woolworths has started a campaign calling for people to be respectful and courteous when shopping.

Its staff were reporting high levels of verbal and physical aggression and abuse from customers.

Woolworths New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn said it was upsetting that staff reported daily, “if not hourly” instances of abuse and aggression.

“The reality is that 99% of our customers are fantastic and always treat our team with respect but unfortunately in the last few years we have seen a significant rise in the number of people walking through our doors that act aggressively and sometimes violently.

“In the last week alone, we’ve had instances of our team being spat at, called names and even shoved - all while simply trying to do their jobs.

“That’s why, leading up to the holiday season, New Zealanders are going to see and hear us asking for respect. We know it can be a busy and stressful time of year, but there’s no excuse for taking it out on our team.”

1 NEWS It comes as one of the country's largest supermarket chains says its stores have experienced a big increase in crime.

Ten shops were trialling body-worn cameras intended as a deterrent. Woolworths said these had been activated in a “small number” of events, none of which were major.

Cameras would only be turned on in the event of a serious incident and footage would not be released except when requested by police.

He said shops would be given a gift card a day to give to customers showing kindness and generosity.

Amy Errmann, a marketing lecturer at AUT, said there were a number of things that could be driving poor shopper behaviour.

“I would say that there’s an influx of different pressures hitting people recently and that is impacting how they interact with retailers or frequent visits to places where they normally buy/consume products."

She said they included inflation, a lack of retail staff due to labour shortages, irritability and impatience due to time pressure, and product shortages.

“So when these come to a head you can experience more irritable consumers who may lash out because they feel upset, even though abuse is never warranted.”

Earlier this year, a report based on data from Foodstuffs supermarkets showed retail crime was up 59% and the number of serious incidents reported, including assault, robbery and burglary, had more than doubled.

First Union national organiser for retail food Ross Lampert said during the pandemic, supermarket workers were hailed as essential workers.

“Unfortunately, since this time, there has been a noticeable escalation in abuse that has been thrown their way, often by customers that are under stress in their own lives. This is not acceptable behaviour, and First Union fully supports ensuring all Countdown and Woolworths team, as well as other retail workers, are treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”

Woolworths is also introducing new safety and security measures including trolley lock systems, new camera technology at self-checkouts and double entry gates.

Fog cannons are being used in stores that have had multiple break-and-enter incidents.