CEO at 37 - Theresa Gattung broke down barriers and is helping other women follow suit

Theresa Gattung became Telecom’s CEO at 37. It was 1999, a time when the corporate world was male-dominated and breaking the glass ceiling was tougher for women.

Although things have improved somewhat, Gattung said, barriers still exist for women in business today. But she made it to the top, and wants to help other women do the same.

She’s the latest guest on Simon Bridges’ Stuff celebrity interview podcast, Generally Famous. She discussed how she rose up the ranks at such a young age, and how she overcame old-fashioned mindsets with the help of some great mentors.

The press conference after she became Telcom boss was “absolutely unbelievable”, she told Bridges. “I got asked ‘what about if I got pregnant’. This was ‘99 ...!”

Back then, Gattung said, most business leaders were “tall, white men”, which made her success newsworthy.

“I went from being completely unknown to famous overnight. The Dominion (now The Post) covered it.”

She also told Bridges why fame came with “downsides”.

Things have improved for women in the corporate world, but there are still many challenges, she said.

“It is easier, but that doesn’t mean it is easy... The motherhood penalty, having children, parental leave. All those things still really matter.”

That’s part of why she started the Gattung Foundation with her sister, Angela Gattung, last year. Its goals include lifting women out of situations of inequality, hardship or violence, and into futures of leadership and empowerment.

