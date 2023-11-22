How 'unlimited leave' really works, from a business that tried it

Offering unlimited leave to staff is something that businesses should consider, the boss of a game development firm who has tried it says – but his company has pulled away from offering it to everyone.

Hobby Lords, which officially opened its Dunedin flagship store on Friday night, offers unlimited leave and sick leave to staff, said it had been inundated with applicants.

Game developers Rocketwerkz has made similar headlines over the years for offering the same deal and generous perks as a way to attract and keep good staff.

But chief executive Dean Hall said it had since moved away from offering unlimited leave to absolutely everyone.

”One of the big learnings we had was that it definitely made things easier, people didn’t have to game the system. If they were going away for a big holiday or a wedding or something, they didn’t have to turn up to work over the holiday period when no one was there, just for the sake of it.

”What we did find was that, early in people’s careers, they need a bit of structure. They need to be there. We ended up coming up with a tiered system – for graduates there is a defined amount of leave and sick leave, and then very shortly after that we have that typical government department sort of unlimited wellness policy, unlimited sick leave.

”Then for intermediate and senior employees, we start to head towards the unlimited leave of all kinds.”

He said a challenge was ensuring that people took their leave. “Particularly if you enjoy your work, you work. Trying to make sure people have had a break is an important part of taking leave.”

He said the system required staff to talk to each other about their leave plans, as well as their managers.

”I don’t think it works for all businesses, I don’t think it works for all roles – there are some roles that you need to make sure someone is there for... but it’s definitely something I'd encourage people to think about and challenge if it's suitable for some roles in the organisation.”

He said the Rocketwerkz experience was not like that of some American firms, where staff had unlimited leave but taking it was frowned upon. Staff had to take a minimum amount each year, he said.

Alison Maelzer, an employment lawyer at Hesketh Henry, said unlimited leave was something that was a trend for a while, then lost popularity a bit, then came back again.

“Over the years, I have seen a few clients adopt this policy, but I wouldn’t say it has become a massive trend. Tech companies appear to be the main adopters of this benefit,” she said.

“From a legal perspective, these policies take a bit of drafting – it is actually quite complex to make sure that statutory entitlements are being met, and that a company is not over-committing itself, or making the situation impractical from an operational perspective.

“For example, if you have unlimited annual leave, and employment ends, what annual holidays do you pay out as part of final pay? Or if you have unlimited sick leave, can someone with a serious illness be off for a year? Two years? Five years? And then have an expectation of resuming their role? Does statutory leave need to be used first? How are employees remunerated when on unlimited leave? There are lots of wrinkles and technical aspects that require thought before offering such a policy."

She said those sorts of questions made it much more common for businesses to offer a specific amount of extra leave rather than completely unlimited.

“I would say that the prevailing opinion seems to be that an unlimited leave policy doesn’t result in employees taking any more leave than those with the minimum statutory entitlements. This may be due to the types of employers who are offering unlimited leave, and perhaps indirect pressure that those who take ‘too much’ leave might be limiting their career progression with the company. Also, there is likely to be a element of peer pressure – if someone is always taking leave, that will inevitably put pressure on their colleagues.”