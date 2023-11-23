ANZ restructure to 'add more jobs in India'

ANZ staff are understood to be upset about a proposal to put them on the phones in a call centre – and to send their jobs answering digital queries to India.

In a statement, the bank said it had started a consultation process to improve the way it served customers via digital channels.

“We’re proposing to put more resources into our New Zealand and Bengaluru teams to do that but change what each of those teams do. Any impacted local staff would be offered other roles across our New Zealand business.”

It could not say whether local headcount would be affected because consultation was still happening.

It is understood that 50 more roles will go into the Indian team because it is easier for the bank to hire and retain staff there.

But that means that some people whose roles have been to answer secure messages online will become contact centre phone workers, which some staff do not feel is a comparable role.

ANZ said its contact centres in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin employed about 1000 staff.

First Union finance organiser Callum Francis said banks had been making “obscene” profits from New Zealanders. “Now they’re taking jobs that could be done in New Zealand and sending them overseas.

“This isn’t about customer experience or doing the right thing, it’s about continuing to increase and maintain these ridiculous profits,” he said.

“They make increases on increases on increases on profits every year. Instead of maintaining or increasing their offering or the way they can support or provide meaningful jobs in New Zealand, they are sending them to other countries. It’s a social responsibility issue.

“They say it’s because it makes better business sense but it doesn’t make sense for the country, for the people who live here.”