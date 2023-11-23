Watch live: Sustainable Business Awards

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) is announcing the winners of the 21st Sustainable Business Awards at an annual ceremony in Auckland.

The awards recognise a raft of values-led, determined Kiwis working towards a sustainable future innovating while addressing climate change, rebuilding resilient natural systems, designing out waste and building greener supply chains.

“In 2023 climate has played havoc on us. Communities have been hit hard. Infrastructure is failing and our degraded natural systems can’t provide the resiliency role they once did. For decades now financial resources have not been directed into the right things,” Rachel Brown, Sustainable Business Network chief executive says.

“The national conversation, and funding, has lost its connection with the need to address climate and nature, and the benefit that brings to communities.

supplied Rachel Brown, chief executive of the Sustainable Business Network.

“But amongst this, businesses have stepped up. The 2023 award entries, led by passionate people, across all sectors, who offer us all hope through very practical solutions. Their stories continue to impress as they lead and innovate on sustainable action across all sectors of the economy.

“Sustainability is the lens these businesses use to think strategically and intergenerationally while acting now with positive impact. They recognise that customers, staff, and their children expect businesses to address the very real challenges of climate, waste, nature, and inequality. Doing this is in their DNA.”