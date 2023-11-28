Some staff at The Warehouse unhappy about customer giveaway

The union says staff at The Warehouse weren’t happy with their pay deal.

Staff at The Warehouse are unhappy about a promotion in which they were asked to offer some customers their purchases free of charge, their union says.

The “ring the bell” promo involved staff in all of The Warehouse stores ringing a bell three times on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and offering a chosen customer $100 off the price of their purchases, and a gift card if they were a MarketClub member.

But First Union acting secretary of retail Bill Bradford said staff were frustrated that the company could find money for the promo but not to pay more.

He said the company had cited financial challenges as a reason not to offer a pay rise of more than 4% this year. Staff had wanted an increase that would keep pace with inflation.

He said while members eventually voted to ratify the agreement, they still felt aggrieved.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hundred of retails workers protest in favour of living wage, picketing outside St Lukes' Countdown, in 2019.

“I hadn’t heard of [the promo] until members started complaining. They’ve got plenty of money to give away to customers but we’re minimum wage workers they wouldn’t give a decent pay rise to. They don’t want to be a grinch about the customers getting the promo but they feel bad when the company is pleading poverty when it comes to their wages.”

He said one of the reasons that staff accepted the pay deal was that they could not afford to take industrial action in the lead-up to Christmas.

He wrote in an email to the company that the promo felt disingenuous and hypocritical for the staff having to carry it out.

"They want to support their communities and help shoppers enjoy their holidays but it's just galling when many of their families will be struggling this Christmas and needed that little extra to stay afloat."

The Warehouse Group chief customer and sales officer Jonathan Waecker said the promo was one of a number of things designed to support customers and the community in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Our team love supporting our customers and the communities we operate in and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from our store team since these activities began last week.”