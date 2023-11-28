Newsable: Would you pay this much for fancy dog water that humans can drink?

Artesian dog water is being sold. Would you pay for it?

If you’ve recently visited your local Farro Fresh in Auckland, you may have spotted something rather peculiar - artesian dog water.

PAWS Water is 10 litres worth of bag-in-a-box spring water, which you can buy for $16.99 - in some cases that’s more than double the price of other 10 litre bottles or bags of spring water sold at other supermarkets.

This water, though, promises no added chlorine or fluoride, and a liquid that is rich in silica which the company behind it, aquadeli, says will help with your best friend’s coat or fur.

But, it’s not something you need to be running to the store to buy, according to the SPCA’s scientific officer, Alison Vaughan.

“Any water that is safe for you, is safe for your dog,” Vaughan tells Newsable this morning, while noting it’s important to keep an eye on your pet’s drinking behaviour when out and about.

“Especially as we’re coming into these warmer months.. In particular [owners should be] looking out for slow moving water [for] things like blue-green algae which can be really, really dangerous to your pets. So, it is a good idea to bring water with you if you are out on a walk,” she says.

Mark Smith, the founder of PAWS Water and aquadeli, says the idea for the artesian dog water came after living in Fiji for a year and returning to New Zealand to live in Christchurch.

“Since returning [and moving to Christchurch] we have noticed the local water is now chlorinated, which was not before we left,” he tells Newsable via statement.

“While living in Fiji we cared for a number of community dogs - as we received weekly water rations beyond our own needs, we started sharing with the dogs,” he says, so the combination of chlorinated water and previous experience giving bottled water to dogs led to PAWS Water’s inception.

Vaughan says it appears people are choosing to spend more and more money on their dogs, and this precious pooch water is another example of the lengths some of us may go to.

“We like to spoil our pets. How you choose to do that is up to you. There are things that may be beneficial for your pets, and there are things that you may just like to do for your pets. As long as it’s not harming them, it’s probably okay.”

