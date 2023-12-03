How a developer held the Government to ransom for a $37.8 million bailout

The Government has paid a major developer $37.8 million in a land deal, after it allegedly threatened to openly flout its legal obligations and sell scores of KiwiBuild homes out from underneath anxious buyers.

Documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act show that developers The Neighbourhood Ormiston told Kāinga Ora (KO) they were on the brink of receivership and would need assistance.

Cabinet ministers allowed the housing agency to pay up against the advice of the Treasury, after being warned of "reputational damages" the debacle could cause to the KiwiBuild programme.

Stuff previously reported on buyers of stage one of the development who could see their homes were finished but had been denied settlement because the developer’s engineer wouldn’t sign off on practical completion. Meanwhile, their sunset clauses were looming.

“Without some form of intervention, the likelihood is that the developer would either cancel the sale and purchase agreements at the sunset date, and resell the homes on the open market to achieve additional sales revenue, or put the development into receivership,” government staff told ministers.

Ormiston gave the Government a deadline of October 6. This would have breached its contracts with KiwiBuild, but KO was under the impression it would do it anyway.

“The developer has indicated they will ignore their contractual obligations to the Crown... We believe the developer will breach the [agreement] knowingly, as they no longer see any value in the benefits.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Documents show that developers The Neighbourhood Ormiston told KO they were on the brink of receivership.

The market value of 56 outstanding homes under threat was estimated to be $770,000 to $830,000 each, compared with the contracted KiwiBuild purchase price of $650,000.

KO explored various options, including releasing Ormiston from price caps on future stages, but documents show the developer wasn’t having it.

“The developer has indicated this would not be enough to restore financial viability to the development - land acquisition must be part of any agreement.”

Ormiston wanted the Government to pay $46 million to purchase stage three of the development to give it a needed cash injection. KO negotiated that down, saying there was “no evidence to justify that amount”.

Jonathan Killick / STUFF Richard and Meg Maher have waited three years for their home, and now their developer has gone silent on them. (First published October 2023)

Meanwhile, the Treasury opposed the deal, advising ministers that it could set a precedent.

“If ministers agree to this land acquisition to support a developer facing financial constraints, other KiwiBuild developers may form expectations of additional financial support.”

KO investigated this and found that there were 373 KiwiBuild properties out there with an unconditional contract that had likely been purchased at a price cap that was now lower than market value.

The Treasury also expressed concern with plans to raid the coffers of the KiwiBuild underwrite programme to pay for the deal.

“This would increase fiscal risk to the Crown if underwrites are triggered,” it said.

“The benefits to the 56 KiwiBuild buyers and the value of the land are heavily outweighed by the $40m cost of the land and other risks associated with this transaction.”

In order to enable a speedy purchase, the Cabinet needed to sign off on appropriation of the funds.

Chris Hipkins, Carmel Sepuloni, Grant Robertson, Megan Woods and Kelvin Davis were each named on a document seeking approval.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The Neighbourhood Ormiston advised KO that it had incurred cost increases of around $77.1 million.

Kāinga Ora did consider that it could have enforced the contract by requiring an encumbrance or placing caveats on the land, but it believed this would have the effect of nudging the developer into receivership, if lenders lost confidence.

It advised ministers that if that happened, then any appointed receiver's first duty would be to the lenders as creditors, not KiwiBuild buyers, and they may simply sell the homes on the open market anyway.

The document said that Ormiston had advised KO that it had incurred cost increases of around $77.1 million which had caused its financial difficulties, although the housing agency was doubtful of this account.

“Kāinga Ora has had difficulty in establishing the financial position of the developer due to inconsistent and changing information being received throughout the discussions... Despite multiple requests, there has been no hard evidence provided on the extent of the financial issues they face.”

When Stuff approached Ormiston director Tony Osborne about the content of the government’s documents, he said the characterisation had been “unfair”.

He emphasised that there was nothing “improper” about the deal and the government had been aware of the situation for an extended period.

“The transaction was a very good solution that allowed KiwiBuild properties to be delivered. The Crown got a valuable asset, and for buying it ‘in one line’, achieved a price that was at a discount.”

He said funding partners had kept the development going as “financial issues deepened” and costs increased, but they wouldn’t have been able to continue to do so.

“[The] directors could not have allowed it to keep trading in the absence of a transaction. Without the Crown’s support for this transaction, completion would have been unlikely.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff A first home buyer couple in Ormiston waited three years for their new build.

If the government hadn’t stepped in, the 56 buyers would have been left without a home they had been waiting two to three years for.

Stuff spoke to the Maher family, who had a child in anticipation of moving into their new home and were terrified they would have to start over again on the open market if their sunset clause was invoked.

They were days away from the sunset deadline and had no idea why their home was being held up, having not received word from either the developer or KiwiBuild.

KO was also tight-lipped when approached a multitude of times by a reporter about the situation. It would not initially acknowledge a deal was being negotiated, and only later released limited details about it when pressed.

Looking to the future, KO intends to seek approval from ministers for a “scheme of development” of at least 171 dwellings on the land it has purchased in the deal. It will be a decision for the new government.

Do you have a property problem that needs investigating? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz