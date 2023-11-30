Café manager who didn't take leave wins right to chase boss personally for arrears

The Village Green Cafe in Havelock North. The business is now defunct.

A café manager who worked for two-and-a-half years without taking any leave has won the right to pursue her former boss personally for outstanding wages and holiday leave pay she is owed.

Bhupinder Kaur worked as a café manager at the Village Green Café in Havelock North from January 2020 until June 2022. She didn’t take any annual leave because the café didn’t have enough staff to cover her absence.

Kaur was employed by J & R (2019) Limited, whose sole director and shareholder is Joga Singh Chamber.

When Kaur left her job she wasn’t paid her full entitlement of annual holiday pay, and the holiday pay she did receive wasn’t paid at the correct hourly rate.

On closer scrutiny of her payslips Kaur also discovered the company hadn’t paid her at the correct hourly rate on multiple occasions throughout her employment.

Chamber refused to engage with Kaur over her unpaid wages, so she went to the Employment Relations Authority to seek payment for the shortfall in wages, two weeks wages when she was paid out of her annual holiday entitlement, and the interest on those amounts she was owed.

She also applied to the Authority for leave to pursue Chamber personally for any outstanding amounts, because he was the company director and had aided and abetted the breaches of her employment standards.

This is a relatively unusual step that can be taken when the employer is a limited liability company that is, or may be, unable to pay the amount owed.

A hearing into the dispute was held in the Authority in August. Chamber was given multiple opportunities to participate in the hearing, but didn’t attend.

Authority member Natasha Szeto, in a recent decision, calculated the amount of annual leave pay owed to Kaur based on her average weekly wage of $862.02 (gross), as $8,919.28. From that she deducted the $3,323.24 that the company paid her in her final payslip for annual leave, and arrived at a figure of $5,596.04.

Stuff Kaur’s role as manager involved completing paperwork, monitoring emails, ensuring accounts were paid, hiring staff, and checking the staff timesheets before providing them (including her own) to Chamber.

Szeto said the company’s failure to keep wage and time records and failure to keep minimum holiday and leave records was a breach of the Employment Relations Act, the Wages Protection Act and the Holidays Act. It also hampered Kaur’s and the Authority’s ability to accurately calculate Kaur’s entitlements and arrears.

Szeto said this breach was aggravated by the fact that the company appeared to have been intentionally paying Kaur at the incorrect rate.

She ordered the company to pay Kaur holiday pay of $5,596.04, wage arrears of $840.41, and interest on those amounts of $361.37.

For breaching the Acts, the company was ordered to pay $4,000, half of which was to be paid to Kaur.

Kaur told Szeto that Chamber had aided and abetted the breaches.

Szeto found that Chamber was “deeply and personally involved in the day-to-day management of J & R, trading as the Village Green café”.

“He was the ‘hands and mind’ through which the Village Green Café operated and was the only person in control of the business. It follows that Mr Chamber was a person involved in the breaches of employment standards by the company,” she said.

She granted Kaur’s application and ruled that if the company did not pay Kaur what she was owed she had leave to recover her arrears from Chamber personally.