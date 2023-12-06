Buyers waiting for return of $175,000 deposit liquidate developers

The Red Hills project has been subject to many delays. (File photo)

Buyers waiting for the return of their deposit from a stalled housing development have had the company put into liquidation.

Marc and Christy Tan-Pipe put down a deposit of $175,000 in 2021 for a home in the Red Hills area of Massey, which was meant to be one of more than 100 affordable homes developed on the site by Reed Myers.

But Marc Tan-Pipe said as the years went by and there was no progress, they changed their minds. When the sunset clause date passed on December 30 last year, they informed the developer they wanted to pull out. The contract allowed for them to receive their deposit back immediately but this did not happen.

“They ended up giving us the silent treatment with our lawyer so we ended up engaging a barrister.”

They eventually went to court for a statutory demand for the return of the money, plus interest. That was initially unanswered and the pair went back to the High Court.

The company eventually agreed to staggered payments of the deposit but Tan-Pipe said it only made two payments of $20,000 before it stopped.

“It got to the point where enough is enough. They proposed other timelines to pay us back again and didn’t meet those.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF First home buyer Rahul Srivastav's home was almost complete when the construction company building it went into liquidation. (Video first published May 18, 2022)

They went back to court in June seeking to put the company into liquidation. On November 23, High Court Justice Preston made orders that Red Hills Road and Reedmyers Securities would be put into liquidation.

In an email, a lawyer who acted for Reed Myers said he was unable to make any comment.

“However, we understand that a formal statement will be available in the next few days.”

In an affidavit supplied to the High Court in June, director Alex Constable said 95 developments in the 121-home site had been sold and the company had invested $5.5 million.

It was planning to sell 12% of the project to Guardian Homes, he said, which would make funds available to pay the Tan-Pipe’s claim.

The company has come under fire in recent years for delays with developments. Last year, Stuff reported on buyers’ frustrations around the Red Hills site.

“As far as I’m aware it’s still a truck yard,” Tan-Pipe said. “All the other buyers in our Facebook chat say there’s been no development. As far as I’m aware nothing is happening, it’s a mess right now.”

Tan-Pipe said he was waiting for the first liquidator’s report on the two companies. “We've got a baby on the way so that money would be really handy right now.”

The Official Assignee, which is handling the liquidations, was also approached for comment.