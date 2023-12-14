Project manager who dismissed compliance staff as 'silly bastards' fined $55,000

Guardian Group had been developing six new low-rise commercial and hospitality buildings in the Village Green in Remuera.

A development group and its contractors have been slapped with a total of $133,000 in fines after a “flagrant” defiance of council compliance officers.

The Guardian group had been building five large pavilions intended for restaurants and retail outlets at 405 to 415 Remuera Road, known as the Village Green. They hired Simon Church of York Projects to oversee the build.

Judge Kirsten Lummis noted in her decision that the parties were aware that during the 17-month build it did not have building consent.

In fact, they had received three decisions declining applications. Yet, text messages from Church to another contractor showed he wasn’t going to let compliance issues stop him.

“Council are still playing silly bastards with this consent. We are pushing on with P3 linings and cladding and not stopping,” a message said.

Judge Lummis said Church had a "cavalier attitude".

“We will argue in court if we have to. We need to take shit loads of photos and file them and name them and not lose them. Thanks.”

Sure enough, the matter went before the Auckland District Court, but a decision was reached in the council’s favour.

Church’s lawyer Leighton Cox submitted that the text messages should be viewed as “frustration” rather than “arrogance”.

He said the situation snowballed far beyond what Church had intended at the outset due to the unexpected length of time it took to resolve the fire separation issues.

But, Judge Lummis said Church had a “cavalier attitude”.

“There was a risk that if the court imposed a weak penalty, other developers may be tempted to circumvent the building consent process in favour of the certificate of acceptance process to achieve a speedier completion and other commercial efficiencies.

“Given this was a multimillion-dollar project, the fine needs to be meaningful.”

Church was fined $27,500, and his company a further $27,500, for a total of $55,000. Contractor The Carpentry Co was fined $19,500 and its directors, Damien Baker and Svend Johannsen, were each fined $13,000.

Lummis did not accept a claim by the Guardian Group that they were investors rather than developers and described their actions as “careless”, also fining them $32,500.

Auckland Council investigations lead David Pawson said building consents was not “just a piece of paper”, but rather an assurance that a building was constructed correctly.

“We had to send a signal to the building industry that they could not keep operating in this way,” he said.

The illegal building work was carried out over a 17-month period commencing November 2020 until April 2022.