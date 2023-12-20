'Record' level of employers looking for help laying off staff: EMA

Spending is down, which is hurting some businesses.

Employers are looking for help in managing restructuring and redundancies at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis, the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says.

Head of advocacy Alan McDonald said requests for help had been steadily increasing through the year but there had been a sharp increase in the last four months.

"In the year to November, demand for restructuring and redundancy support has increased by nearly 50% as businesses responded to the economic slowdown," he said.

”You’re going back to the GFC where we’ve seen numbers like that previously. It’s usually a low-level, consistent stream ... the last three months have been consistently at what for us are record levels.”

He said businesses would only call when they were at the point of needing help or very nearly.

He said while some parts of the economy were going well, others would have to downsize to get through.

David White/Stuff Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the Ministry of Social Development needs to prepare for an anticipated rise in unemployment (video first published in October).

A key driver was the drop in forward orders, he said. This would previously have been businesses’ main concern but in the past 18 months to two years it had been replaced by a lack of staff.

“To the point where they were turning away orders because they didn’t have the capacity to do more. Now that’s been flipped on its head, the orders aren’t there.”

He said the manufacturing sector had shrunk for nine consecutive months.

“People’s reserves and resilience are at an absolute low after three consecutive years of Covid, weather disasters... It’s just very tough.

"Inflationary pressures are still strong, and this is increasing the cost of doing business, while rising interest rates are dampening consumer demand and increasing debt servicing costs.

"As a result, many business owners have few options and are being forced to look at how they can reduce costs, including their staffing costs. This is reflected in the strong uptick in requests for support that we have seen since August.

"Unfortunately, this means that people are now starting to lose their jobs and we would expect to see the unemployment rate increase over the next few months as the economic slowdown begins to bite."

He said businesses would want the government to move quickly and make doing business easier.

“This includes supporting efforts to bring inflation down, cutting red tape, and reducing the costs of doing business.

"Ultimately, it is the business community that will drive our economic recovery, but we need the government to back business to succeed and deliver policy that rebuilds confidence and encourages investment, innovation and entrepreneurship."