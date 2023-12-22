CBL directors ordered to pay millions for not providing information to market

Four former directors of CBL Corporation have been ordered to pay penalties for continuous disclosure and misleading conduct breaches.

It follows proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) under the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

CBL was an insurance company whose shares traded on the NZX and counted KiwiSaver funds among its many shareholders.

Investors valued the company at just under $750 million, but in 2019 CBL was put into liquidation, prompting the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua to order a review of the regulation of the company.

That review found the Reserve Bank could have done more to protect investors, and should have prevented CBL from listing on the NZX in 2015. The collapse was referred to as one of the country’s worst financial failures.

The proceedings brought by the FMA related to CBL, a listed entity, failing to disclose material information to the market during 2017 and 2018.

The FMA alleged CBL failed to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the need for its primary operating subsidiary, CBL Insurance, to strengthen its reserves.

It also did not disclose the existence and impact of a large amount of aged receivables – insurance premiums owed but not paid – in respect of business originated by Securities and Financial Solutions Europe SA, a French insurance business.

The FMA said it also did not disclose directions issued to and conditions imposed on CBL’s subsidiary in Ireland, CBL Insurance Europe dac, by the Central Bank of Ireland, and said CBL engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in respect of its market announcement on August 24, 2017.

CBLC and the four directors – Sir John Wells, Tony Hannon, Paul Donaldson, and Ian Marsh – entered into settlement agreements with the FMA in May this year to resolve the proceeding, which included them making admissions of liability on seven contraventions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act, and jointly agreeing to support the level of penalties that the court has now approved.

Wells, Donaldson and Marsh were each ordered in the High Court at Auckland this month to pay the jointly submitted penalties of $1 million.

Hannon was ordered to pay the jointly submitted penalty of $1.1m. Hannon’s penalty was higher than that of the other directors to reflect his elevated culpability in respect of one of the breaches.

CBL was ordered to pay the jointly submitted penalty of $5.78m. But because the company is in liquidation, the FMA will not seek to enforce payment of the penalty so that its assets can be used to repay creditors and investors as much as possible.

The defendants have settled separate civil proceedings with shareholders and liquidators for a sum of $72.5m which includes personal contributions by each of the directors.

The FMA filed two proceedings in 2019 alleging breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

While the FMA has settled its proceeding relating to fair dealing and continuous disclosure breaches against CBLC and the four independent directors, that proceeding continues against Peter Harris, managing director, and Carden Mulholland, former chief financial officer. A trial is set down for June 2024.

The other proceeding relates to the documentation supporting CBL’s initial public offer in 2015.

The Serious Fraud Office has indicated it plans to appeal two not-guilty verdicts in a criminal trial relating to the CBL failure.