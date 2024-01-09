Motorway crews fight plans to change hours

The authority was told the changes were due in part to an increase in demand arising from incidents between 5am and 8pm.

A union representing crews who work on Auckland’s motorways is locked in a dispute over plans to change the workers’ hours.

The Amalgamated Workers Union went to the Employment Relations Authority after mediation with Fulton Hogan and HEB Construction was unsuccessful.

It represents union members who are employed by the two companies, which are part of the Auckland System Management Alliance that maintains the roading network.

The workers have a collective agreement that includes a shift pattern of 12-hour day or night shifts, four days on, then four days off.

But the alliance proposed changing the shift pattern so that people worked eight hours, Monday to Friday, with a morning shift from 5am until 1pm and an evening shift from 12pm until 8pm.

Fulton Hogan and HEB said they had conducted a good faith consultation process around the proposal, which would also include reducing the number of roles in the members’ team from 16 to 10 and introducing new roles.

They said this might create a redundancy situation if a worker was not offered a role or declined one.

The authority was told the changes were due to an increase in demand arising from incidents between 5am and 8pm, needing to be able to deal with as many incidents as possible between 5am and 8pm to reduce congestion, establishing an incident response team and avoiding worker fatigue.

But the union said the alliance was using the label of a restructure to change workers’ terms and conditions.

It said none of its members could be required to apply for their own jobs and their conditions of employment could not be changed unless the collective agreements were varied. It wanted the authority to issue orders and a declaration that the alliance was trying to breach the collective agreement and that bargaining was required with the union. It said if an agreement was not reached, the alliance would have to comply with the collective agreements and not continue with its restructure.

It said none of the work was changing, only the conditions.

Fulton Hogan and HEB said the consultation was in relation to the planned changes from the alliance and the potential employment impacts as a result of that were part of a genuine restructure process.

They said there was no basis for the things the union was seeking.

The parties had tried mediation unsuccessfully and had agreed to the Employment Relations Authority determining their application.

Employment Relations Authority member Sarah Blick said the shift patterns were terms and conditions in the agreements.

“The relevant clauses do not permit the exercise of management prerogative to alter those specific shift patterns or relevant pay for those shift patterns.”

She said bargaining for variations should be the next step.

“The authority accepts there appear to be genuine reasons for changes to the CMJ team days and hours of work, particularly around health and safety concerns relating to worker fatigue. Both parties highlight serious health and safety issues they see at play but are at odds on whether the current or proposed shift patterns are best placed to address worker wellbeing and fatigue. … The authority trusts that the parties’ discussions in bargaining will be informed by objective data and evidence as to the health and safety considerations of workers under the current and proposed arrangements.”

Blick said no orders would be made.