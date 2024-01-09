Former Noel Leeming employee to be paid $50,000 after suffering burnout

Stephen Perry said he was not happy to be asked to work with other brands.

The Warehouse has been told to pay a former employee almost $50,000 after he left his job citing intense stress.

Stephen Perry took The Warehouse and its holding company, The Warehouse Group, to the Employment Relations Authority over the circumstances leading up to him leaving his job in October 2021.

He had been employed by Noel Leeming since 2019 as an education specialist, selling products and services to education providers in the Waikato area. But he said he suffered unjustified disadvantage grievances which led to burnout.

Employment Relations Authority member Sarah Blick said it was common ground that Perry’s budgets were incorrect in the first three months of his employment. This resulted in the loss of commission and made his job less secure during the probationary period.

During the latter part of 2020 he raised concerns that his sales targets were very high, and said his attempts to meet them were affecting his mental health. This was corrected, but in January 2021 he said his targets were too low.

Perry said it was stressful having monthly targets that were not made clear ahead of time.

In June 2020, The Warehouse Group started a shift towards an “agile” way of working. That did not directly affect Perry’s role but he said the restructure reduced the sales support available to him and meant he was tied up with more administrative tasks.

In December, the company shifted its email system as part of a process of merging the Noel Leeming brand into the wider Warehouse business. Perry said his business card, uniform and email address all changed to The Warehouse Group and his card no longer said he represented Noel Leeming.

Benjamin Halling, former education business development manager for the company, said Perry was “unreasonably upset" at the email change and said it would slow him down and he did not want to be associated with The Warehouse Group.

Perry said pressure was put on him to cross-sell other brands, particularly Warehouse Stationery but Halling said it was presented as an option.

Perry said he started to experience severe medical symptoms related to stress in April 2021.

At a meeting in the middle of the year, he told Halling he was suffering burnout. He tried to access the company’s EAP services but ended up getting his own counselling.

Halling said Perry did not specify what was stressing him, and that his workload was no more than other employees in the team.

In another meeting in September, Perry raised his concerns about the additional workload, stress-related issues, his refusal to cross-sell and budgets not being set well ahead of the start of the month.

The next month, he told the company he wanted to arrange termination of his employment and said his contract had been breached, which the company denied.

He said he could not go to another job because of his mental illness and wanted a payment of $30,000 after tax to fund his recovery.

He engaged in a discussion with staff from the business who said the company wanted to support him and did not want him to resign. But they said that the company’s position was that his role had not undergone a material change and it was entitled to make adjustments to his duties and ways of working.

But it also had concerns about him having sent customer information his personal email account after he resigned, which he said was to help him in his mediation with the company.

He was invited to an initial disciplinary meeting but did not attend.

He was suspended on full pay on November 4, then invited to another meeting on November 10.

Perrty told the company he would only discuss the matter at mediation.

He then dropped off his vehicle and other equipment on November 12, as he had indicated in his resignation email and the company said that would be considered his last day of employment.

Blick said Perry had made it clear a number of times that he was considering resigning because of his mental health concerns and a fair and reasonable employer would have taken more formal and proactive steps to understand his mental health situation.

She said she accepted Perry's argument that it was reasonably forseeable that his employment would be untenable unless his burnout concerns and other issues were addressed.

She said his personal grievance for constructive dismissal was established.

“He says for at least 12 months he was unable to heal or move on with his life, and used all his savings and was now receiving a benefit. He reported being unable to register his vehicles, pay for insurance, and had other financial burdens he was unable to cope with.”

She said an award of $25,000 compensation was appropriate.

The company said, had Perry not resigned, the disciplinary matter raised with him would probably have resulted in termination, so he should not be given more than three months’ wages, given the lack of evidence that he was unable to look for other employment,

Blick agreed and said Perry should have three months’ remuneration at his average earnings of $7136.80 a month.

She said she was not satisfied that he should be given $15,000 he claimed for the loss of the company vehicle but said he was entitled to have five days “lifestyle leave” which he had paid for earlier and used during his period of burnout reimbursed.