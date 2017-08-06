'Gold rush' mentality slowing down Wellington masonry repairs

ROBYN EDIE/STUFF The buck may stop at the building owners, but fines are a long way off.

New earthquake prone building legislation has created a "gold rush" mentality in the minds of new scaffolding company owners.

That's according to Scaffolding, Access and Rigging New Zealand president Graham Burke, who says brand new companies are flocking to the capital to capitalise on the quake rules, but their approach was hurting established businesses.

Burke said the new companies were "poaching" scaffold workers with industry experience, and their replacements took three to four years to train to the same standard.

WILL HINE/STUFF New scaffold companies are "poaching" employees from established ones, SARNZ Graham Burke says.

Importing more workers from overseas and allowing skilled scaffold workers to stay longer would help, he said.

According to the Companies Office, four new Wellington scaffolding companies have been incorporated so far this year.

DEAN KOZANIC/STUFF New earthquake legislation is only going to increase the demand for skilled construction tradespeople.

Nationally, there are 56 newly incorporated companies with names that include the word "scaffold" or "scaffolding".

John Michaels, a residential scaffold worker for Cougar Scaffolding, a Wellington company, said he has noticed a lot of new companies popping up.

Michaels said new companies had approached his co-workers with job offers.

"These guys that are starting up have a lot of money, they see there's a niche market with all the new builds going on.... and they buy the flash trucks and the new gear. The only issue that New Zealand has is lack of skilled tradesmen, and they find that out later."

He said he has stayed put because his wages were high, and he liked working on more residential jobs.

The explosion of new companies and shortage of workers was slowing down the pace of construction projects and making it harder to meet tight deadlines under new earthquake prone building legislation, Burke said.

One of the tightest deadlines for commercial building owners is the requirement that unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings be secured by March 2018.

With seismic risk levels forecast to be above normal in the lower North and upper South Island for the next three years, the Government has announced 300 high-risk buildings in the Wellington region will need to be brought up to code in the next 12 months.

The list was later slimmed to 104 buildings in a revised list that Wellington City Council made public in May. Twenty-three buildings were identified on Cuba St and 13 on Riddiford St in Newtown.

Duncan Cotterril partner Paul Calder said if these building owners did not complete works by the deadline it would land them with a maximum $200,000 fine.

The Government has set aside $3 million and Wellington and Lower Hutt councils have added another $1.5m to the fund for the necessary repairs.

The joint fund will be used to provide a 50 per cent subsidy for work, up to a maximum grant of $15,000 for a façade and $10,000 for a parapet.

Structural engineers referred by the Wellington City Council website for masonry repairs have received no more than 10 enquiries from affected building owners, a sign the true demand for scaffold workers on these repairs is yet to hit the market.

Wellington Capital Construction director Brent Wicken said it was clear to him the masonry target was "unrealistic", and work would take "at least twice as long" as the deadline gave building owners.

"I don't believe there are enough engineers in the city to engineer all the parapets that need doing and with the existing workload, there's going to be a lot of people running for cover at the end of the 12-month period," Wicken said.

Wicken's belief that building owners seeking help now are too late, was not echoed by structural engineer Geoff Lanyon.

"Basically it's a feasible timeframe," he said.

