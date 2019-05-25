Grandmother jailed for GST fraud

Rachelle Suzanne Wood has been jailed for two years and six months for defrauding Inland Revenue.

Doubts remain about where a grandmother spent $211,000 she methodically defrauded from Inland Revenue with false GST returns.

Over two-and-a-half years, Rachelle Suzanne Wood declared expenditure of $2.3 million for her foodbar at Southbrook, near Rangiora, and claimed GST refunds.

In fact, she only traded with the company she set up for six months and it was then sold.

Inland Revenue prosecutor Virginia Diefenbach said tax investigators could only see her day-to-day expenses and some overseas travel as they tried to track where the money had gone

Wood's only explanation was that it had been spent on legal expenses relating to Family Court proceedings, but Christchurch District Court Judge Tony Couch said at her sentencing on Friday that he would have been very surprised if the court proceedings had taken up much of the money.

Diefenbach said an analysis of her bank accounts showed a high level of personal expenditure, overseas travel, and a one-off deposit on a home.

Wood had admitted 14 charges, in which Diefenbach said she had "ripped off the community" for $211,000, with false GST returns.

Judge Couch said Wood had not been able to provide any documentation to support the returns. They were pure invention when she had "methodically and cynically" defrauded Inland Revenue. Many of the returns were filed when the company she set up was not even trading.

Defence counsel Karen Chalmer said Wood was offering continuing payment of reparations from her work at a bakery, as well as $13,000 from her Kiwisaver account. She said Wood was remorseful, and regretted setting a bad example for her seven-year-old grandson, for whom she provided day-to-day care.

Judge Couch noted her family situation but said it was only one of the principles that needed to be considered at her sentencing and was not a basis for a further reduction of her sentence to where home detention could be considered.

He noted that she had a previous conviction in 2006 for theft by a person in a special relationship.

He jailed Wood for two years and six months.