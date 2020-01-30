100 Christchurch diners vaccinated after Madam Woo hepatitis A scare

More than 100 people who dined at Christchurch's Madam Woo restaurant when a chef with Hepatitis A prepared food have been vaccinated.

Some of the diners, who ate there two weeks ago, have until Friday for the vaccine to work.

The Canterbury District Health Board said 101 patrons had been vaccinated so far, with further clinics happening on Thursday and Friday.

Community and Public Health had contacted everyone who ate there on January 15, and all dine-in patrons from January 17.

"We are unable to confirm if all patrons have made contact ... due to Madam Woo being unable to provide information on the total number of those potentially exposed including 'walk-in' patrons," Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said.

A "substantial number" of people had contacted the health teams, who were working "extremely hard to provide those potentially exposed with the appropriate advice", he said.

READ MORE:

* Diners at Christchurch eatery Madam Woo potentially exposed to hepatitis A

* Canterbury measles outbreak: confirmed cases rise to 39

* Celebrity chef Josh Emett's Madam Woo restaurant coming to Christchurch

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Madam Woo was informed of the public health risk by the community and public health team on January 24, four days before advice was publicly released.

Those who ate food from the restaurant – either dine-in or takeaway (including through a food delivery service) on January 15 or 17 – should call 03 364 1777 to speak to a health protection officer.

WHAT IS HEPATITIS A

Hepatitis A, which is rare in New Zealand, is an infectious disease that stops the liver from working properly. It is transferred through contact with contaminated food and water or close contact with an infected person.

People can be exposed if they eat food prepared by someone with hepatitis A who did not wash their hands after going to the toilet. Symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine, pale-coloured faeces and jaundice.

A hepatitis A vaccine is not included as part of the regular vaccine schedule in New Zealand, but is recommended for travel to high risk countries. One dose of the vaccine offers protection for at least a year, while a second booster dose (given six to 12 months after the first dose) gives longer term protection.