Anger at part refund for Christchurch Girls' High School leavers' ball gastro

More than 130 people suffered food poisoning from a school leavers' ball in Christchurch.

Party-goers struck down by a gastro bug at a Christchurch school leavers' do will be reimbursed the cost of their food, but not the full $95 ticket.

One woman who was struck down is annoyed Addington Raceway and Events Centre, which prepared the meals, will not admit fault.

About 400 people attended the Christchurch Girls' High School leavers' ball at the raceway's Christian Cullen Lounge on December 3.

Stacy Squires/Stuff 130 people got gastro at a Christchurch Girls' High School leavers ball. They'll get half their money back.

On the menu was a fish and shellfish medley, crispy pork belly with chilli syrup, Jamaican rum chicken, beef striploin and a vegetarian option.

The next day, about a third of diners reported sickness and diarrhoea. Stuff understands the school will reimburse each $52.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF The event was held in the Christian Cullen Lounge at the Metropolitan Stand of Addington Raceway.

Addington Raceway and Events Centre prepares and makes all meals on site, using food from several suppliers.

The Canterbury District Health Board found, in three of the five samples from diners, evidence of a bacteria that can cause nausea, watery diarrhoea and severe stomach cramps, which usually subside within 24 hours.

A joint Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Christchurch City Council investigation found certain foods, rather than a single food item, "were most likely to have contained the toxin that caused the illness", but without testing samples of the food investigators could not conclusively confirm which food was responsible.

Getty Investigators confirmed bacterium Clostridium perfringens was found in three of the five samples taken from attendees of the event, but they could not determine which food contained the bug.

Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson said: "We worked openly and transparently with the relevant agencies, as is our practice, to determine whether the source of the gastro infection was caused by our venue, staff, or food.

"As there was no cause determined, it is inappropriate for us to take direct responsibility for the results of these samples."



A Girls' High spokesperson said the principal and board chair recently met Addington representatives.

"The school is currently reimbursing the meal component cost to staff, students and parents who reported as ill after the event."

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch Girls' High School principal Christine O'Neill earlier said attendees had a lovely evening.

Thompson would not discuss any "commercial agreements" Addington had with the school.

Fiona Lynch, who attended the event with her daughter, said compensation was a "no brainer" as "someone definitely dropped the ball" on food safety.

"However, the absence of anyone admitting liability, publicly, leaves me both perplexed and annoyed," she said.

"Ultimately [Addington's] CEO needed to put his big boy pants on and take responsibility, admit liability and apologise in a letter to those attendees who were poisoned by the buffet. That is not going to happen it would seem."

The council and MPI earlier said they found no serious concerns with the centre's food preparation, but advised the "food business involved" to make several improvements. Thompson said the events centre had asked an external certified food safety officer for an unscheduled inspection, to confirm it had addressed the council's concerns.

THE MENU

Mini bread roll selection to be on the tables when guests arrive

Salads

Sliced potato, fried caper and fresh herb vinaigrette gf, v

Mixed leave and vegetable gf, v

Carrot, corn, celery, capsicum with orange, ginger and poppy syrup gf, v

Crunchy coleslaw gf, v

Greek salad gf, v

Mains

Fish and shellfish medley with lemongrass and citrus crème gf

Crispy pork belly with chilli syrup and Julienne of vegetables gf

Jamaican rum chicken with mango, coconut and pineapple salsa gf

Spinach and chickpea balls with Provencal sauce v

Carvery

Prime beef striploin with condiments gf

Sides

Seasonal green vegetables with toasted seeds gf, v

Steamed gourmet potatoes with smoked paprika butter gf, v

Desserts

Fresh fruit salad gf

Assorted gateau

Cheesecake selection gf

Creamed pavlova gf

Sticky date pudding with toffee sauce

Chocolate brownie gf

Freshly brewed coffee, tea and herbal infusions