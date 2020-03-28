Rob Fyfe: Business must invent new ways of doing things fast

Wellington came to a virtual standstill on the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 26.

ANALYSIS: We all remember facing personal moments of crisis when everything else falls away, and we realise only one thing matters: the people we love.

When struck by a death in the family or a devastating flood or a business collapse, we stop business as usual. We cancel scheduled meetings, put off the long-planned next project or holiday, and focus on protecting and saving the ones we love.

We step up for each other.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF New Zealand has put strict measures into place to combat coronavirus.

I was proud to be part of the Air New Zealand family that pulled together after the loss of seven colleagues off the coast of France in November 2008. These are the moments you discover what really matters and what can be achieved when you work together for each other.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: By staying at home, we can save more lives than doctors will in their entire careers

* Backyard Banter: Being neighbourly when self-isolating

We're all now living through one of those moments, but this time it's on a national scale. We are now literally fighting for the futures of our whanau, our colleagues, our friends and our communities.

That collective effort has to include New Zealand's business community, and not just in complying with the Government's requests and looking after our own colleagues and customers.

SUPPLIED Former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe says business must be part of the collective effort to get through the coronavirus crisis.

We have to invent new ways of doing things on the run to solve the biggest technical, logistical and public health challenges in this country's history.

We also have to do it at a pace and a scale we are not equipped to handle when we operate business or government as usual, and certainly not with the combination of companies and government agencies and the wider community working together in a normal way.

Over recent weeks I've become part of a group of leaders in academia, medicine, engineering, IT, global business and philanthropy who watched in horror as this exponentially dangerous virus rose up and overwhelmed countries such as Italy, France, Britain and Spain.

Their governments moved too slowly and without the unified urgency that South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore used to eliminate their outbreaks.

We saw both the most terrifying threat to New Zealand's people and its economy, but an opportunity to avoid the mistakes and use the lessons of others – if only we could join together to go hard, go early and eliminate this threat.

Accidents of history and geography mean we have the unified Government able to act fast and some, but not much, time to lockdown and shut down Covid-19.

That's why we backed the prime minister and the Government's collective decision last weekend to take the extraordinary measures that some may think unnecessary or some sort of overreaction.

We came to the Government and offered our support to go to level 4 as fast as possible, but mostly we came with ideas, people, connections and, as Liam Neeson might say, 'a particular set of skills', to help solve problems we've never faced before.

This group includes Otago University public health Professor Michael Baker, his colleague professor Nick Wilson, Christchurch intensive care and mechanical engineering Professor Geoff Shaw, Wendy McGuinness, Sir Stephen Tindall, Graeme Hart, Sam Morgan, Nick Mowbray, Mark McGuinness and Mike Bennets.

We are part of a wider group that has sprung up here and in expatriate Kiwi communities with a single purpose: to help the Government of Aotearoa and its people eliminate this threat.

Some of the initiatives the group is working on include:

* Sourcing personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical staff and essential workers from China using their existing procurement teams of hundreds of people.

* Manufacturing key components for domestic ventilator manufacture

* Evaluating and sourcing Covid-19 testing technologies

* Developing software for managing frontline medical staff

* Redeploying private sector staff to support key response initiatives, call centres, logistics, back filling medical support roles

* Mobilising support to increase the available of food and food parcels for families in need

* Coordinating logistics of moving key medical supplies and infrastructure from off-shore into New Zealand

This group is expanding exponentially by the day and includes many others the public generally may not know of, but are experts in their fields with decades of achievements under their belts and deep connections into their communities.

There are many 'particular sets of skills', ranging from software engineering and medical engineering to cloud computing and venture philanthropy.

We support the Government acting as if this was wartime to protect the nation because we know the most precious resources we will need in the recovery are people.

We also support the Government doing things that were unthinkable even a week ago, just as BusinessNZ and the CTU and many others are doing. Unlike in some other places, New Zealand is pulling together to act fast.

We know there is no time to lose no easy way out, no short cut.

We urge all New Zealanders to come together in whatever way they can, virtually or in your bubble. We will all help the economy recover, but we can't bring back the people we will lose for every hour we delay.

He aha te mea nui o te ao. He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata.

What is the most important thing in the world? It is people, it is people, it is people.