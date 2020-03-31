Do the boring bits of building your business during the shutdown

OPINION: "Ain't nobody got no time for that" would be a fairly regular response (perhaps in slightly different phrasing and words) when we provide a business who needs growth with a range of activities they need to start doing to become more profitable, grow awareness and love of their brand, or just get all the "boring bits" done.

So now we've got it. Time. Lots of it.

And we've got a choice. Spend the next few weeks angry and pushing against it, or accept it and make something from it.

SUPPLIED Rachel Klaver: This is your chance to get some things sorted that it's very difficult to juggle when you're trying to operate your business.

Here's some things you could use this time for to help your business.

Have a good rest.

123RF The lockdown can be a time to reset the business so that when restrictions are lifted it is ready for the new economic environment.

Seriously. It's been incredibly stressful over the last few months for all of us. That's on top of the normal stresses of owning small business. So this is time for you to breathe, get some rest, find your centre.

Reconnect with your values

I know I've not started talking about business activity yet and I promise we'll get to that, but if you don't do this step, you're just going to find yourself on the hamster wheel again. While so many of us are worried about loss of income, making ends meet, and feeding your team, if we've been working to tight margins these are not new feelings.

So take time to really ask yourself "If this business I've got growing the right way? Is it in line with my values, with my goals, with how I want my life to be lived?" We've been forced, out of our control, to receive this gift of time to reflect. So let's use it.

Check in with what you're offering.

Is it really specific? Or have you made it super broad, taking in a whole lot of things you don't do especially well? Make it razor sharp. Take a look at the activities or products you do that make money. Decide to let go of the things that take energy and add stress without enough payoff to make it worthwhile.

Take a look at your team.

Are they all in the right place? Are they all fitting where you want to go? Can you consider moving people into different areas of the business, where they'll shine? An employee who's in the right place is an asset. One in the wrong place robs your business, and that person's spirit, over time.

Learn to understand your finances

I work with a huge number of businesses who don't have their finger on the pulse of every transaction. This is a really good time to look over all of your expenditure very carefully. What's going out that doesn't have to. What do you need to make your business run better? What's bringing in the profit?

Sort out your marketing and attack your admin

Do all the tasks that will make operating your business better once we're out of lockdown. Work on your messaging, your website, your social media posts, your google my business page, your email marketing. Organise your systems, and create new materials. This is our time to build and prepare.

Keep connected

Find other like minded business people to hang out with and connect. Connect with your local business community. Set up support calls, teaching times. Make sure you are hanging with people who have got that mix of "keeping it real" and "keeping it positive" right.

123rf This is a good time to rest and tackle the boring bits for business owners.

It's tempting as a business and marketing coach to gloss over how you are feeling, give you this list and then feel like you are sorted. But I know it's not like that. I know for you, your business is a huge part of your life. And the lives of the people you employ and serve.When it's hurting, you all hurt. And while we're all searching for that magic wand, this is going to be about grit for a bit. Hard work. Tears, Big decisions. Unexpected ups and downs

I'm not going to gloss over that.

There is so much right now that is completely out of our control. Trying to fight that is exhausting. We will fail if our energy is all used up fighting the things we can not change.

Right now, survival is a choice. Every day. We need to stay home, rest, follow the rules, take time to hide under the blankets, regroup if we need it. But then, we need to turn, and start taking the actions we have in our power to take. Some of it will feel overwhelming at times. But every step of action we take towards our business coming out of here is a powerful move for our future.

One step, every day. Moving forward.