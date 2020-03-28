Coronavirus: Ryman Healthcare gives essential workers pay boost

Message to those congregating outside during the lockdown: 'Don't be stupid'.

Some essential workers in retirement villages are being given a pay rise by one employer, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff at Ryman Healthcare's retirement villages have been told in an email that they will get a $2 an hour boost to their pay packet.

A Nelson-based caregiver, who did not want to be named, but worked at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Stoke, Nelson, was thrilled with the payrise, for coming into work over the nationwide lockdown period.

MARTIN DE RUYTER An aerial photograph of Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Stoke,part of the Ryman group of retirement villages.

In an email sent to staff around New Zealand on Friday, Ryman Healthcare acknowledged the efforts of staff to continue providing an essential service while the rest of the nation was being told to keep to their bubbles.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: getting fed in a retirement village during lockdown

* Retirement village operator has security guards at village gates to restrict access

* Coronavirus: Restricting visitor access to prevent Covid-19 spread in rest homes

"We are immensely grateful that in the level four lockdown you are still coming to work each day to make sure that our villages remain a safe haven and that our residents are well-looked after," the email read.

Payment commenced from the start of the lockdown on March 26.

Ryman wouldn't comment.

Their pay increase came as other workers weren't so happy to be considered essential.

Production workers at the Auckland-based plastic container manufacturer Sistema walked off the job on Wednesday after being told by Sistema that they were essential and were required to work through the lockdown.

Concerns were also raised about working in an environment that didn't allow for social distancing, often standing less than one metre apart for hours at a time.

Workers eventually won the right to stay home with full pay during the four-week shutdown period.