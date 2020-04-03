Food producers and suppliers are switching to home delivery to survive

Happy customers, Elliot Crowe and Harrison Crowe in Auckland receive their Produce Pronto delivery while in lockdown.

The race is on to keep people fed during the lockdown and businesses are reinventing themselves to ensure they don't fail.

Businesses that used to supply grocers and restaurants are switching to home delivery, retailers are expanding online services and new business are popping up.

One of them, The Modern Forager, a new online food marketplace, didn't exist a week ago.

Melissa and Ruben Woods said they started the market to address the gaping distribution issues faced by many small producers.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus lockdown: Here's where you can buy food, and where you can't

* Coronavirus: Supermarkets and Hell's Pizza desperate for staff to meet demand

* Vegetable crops rot in the field as grocers and restaurants close

"I just new we needed to think quick, move quick and actually not sit around having too many meetings about what are we going to do. It was actually a matter of getting something sorted and running," Melissa Wood said.

There was still food being produced that needed to be sold. The problem was the supply chain had collapsed.

SUPPLIED Angela and Anthony Tringham, owners of The Curious Croppers grow heritage tomatoes. When restaurants closed, they lost most of their business.

With backgrounds in branding and e-commerce the couple were able to use their expertise to quickly provide a service for suppliers.

A logo and website was developed and put online within a few days.

"We just went live and kept editing it and adapting it each night after our paid work during the day and juggling the children. Just to get it live and give people some hope of new markets and get products selling," Melissa Woods said.

She said the business would focus on seasonal and export quality producers. Producers paid $59 a month for the service.

SUPPLIED Melissa and Ruben Woods launched The Modern Forager less than a week ago to ensure food producers can get products to consumers.

Companies selling on the siteinclude Chia Sisters, True Eggs, Good Vibes Fungi, The Brothers Green and Natural Abundance.

Heritage tomato growers The Curious Croppers in Clevedon, North Canterbury, lost 80 per cent of its restaurant trade when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Co-owner Anthony Tringham said they were in the process of registering for The Modern Forager while also working on finding boxes and delivery services to fulfil orders. They had also signed up to supply the Clevedon Farmers Market online store.

"We are doing small scale delivery tests to see what works. There are lots of things that go wrong if you go full scale too quickly," Tringham said.

"Step one was to stop our business collapsing instantly and to get our systems in place to carry on trading. We probably dumped a lot of stuff or gave it away," he said.

SUPPLIED Produce Pronto has set up an online home delivery service after losing 99 per cent of its business last week.

Produce Pronto, a business that used to deliver fruit baskets to offices, cafe's and fuel stations has been been fighting for survival for the last week.

Director Jason Brennan said the business was now delivering fruit and vegetables to residential homes in Auckland, with plans for Christchurch next week. It was making more than 300 deliveries a day.

Brennan said he and his business partner have had just 20 hours sleep in the last seven days to make it happen.

"Last Thursday we were screwed. This Thursday we are doing OK. Ninety-nine per cent of our revenue terminated when we went into lockdown.Thirty-five staff, three depots, lots of stock and 14 vehicles sitting idle. Big overhead earning $0. It was a disaster.

"[With a] Super quick business pivot implemented, new residential customers this week, we're helping people avoid leaving their bubble and all going well our business may actually survive this," Brennan said.

The company created an online ordering platform, bought new suppliers on-board and began to spread the word.

Food store chains Freshchoice and Supervalue, owned by Wholesale Distributors in Christchurch, were also increasing capacity for online shopping and home delivery.

Marketing manager Christy Abbott said the stores had experienced unprecedented demand, and like others had been working rapidly to find ways of selling to those that could not get to the supermarket.

There were 42 stores being converted for online shopping and delivery. So far seven stores had gone live.

The process of getting a store set up to provide delivery services would normally take eight weeks, because fridges had to be built.

"We're having to identify what other fridges, chillers and ambient storage we can use for online shopping given we don't have our normal roll out equipment in those stores," Abbott said.