Leadership through this crisis will have massive impact on long-term success

OPINION: As the country prepares to move out of Alert Level 4, small business owners and sole traders who make up 97 per cent of New Zealand enterprises, employing a third of our people and contributing the most to our primary industries, have a lot to think about.

The country is watching closely to see how this group moves from a reaction to planning stage post-lockdown. And the people at the helm of these organisations can use all the help they can get.

Most will be focused on how to quickly generate revenue and make up for lost time, while operating under fluctuating levels of restriction.

Samantha Gadd:

But there are other key areas to consider when it comes to longer-term success, and employees should be at the centre of that thinking.

As tough decisions are made for the sake of the business, the challenge will be to do so with empathy if you are planning on making a comeback.

Business leaders won't necessarily know the extent of what their team members are going through personally and staff engagement post-lockdown will be critical to the bottom line.

Well-thought-out action that involves employees where possible will be key.

Two recent announcements have played into the hands of small business owners - a relaxing of tax requirements and grants for consultants. Policies that usually take 18 months to write and release are being published at pace.

For the self-employed across the country, this can be overwhelming as they internally debate what does and doesn't apply to them and anticipate when they can restart or increase trading.

Keeping across all Government assistance will be important in the planning phase. As will be looking to your network - the backbone of a small business. How can you help each other and collaborate?

Small business owners often feel isolated at the best of times with many carrying the burden of single-handedly supporting their families and the livelihoods of their team.

The temptation to bury your head in the sand and just close the doors is real - and the impact of this crisis on the mental health of business owners cannot be underestimated.

Keeping in touch with your network, engaging mentors and scenario planning will all be good ways to maintain that level head and reclaim some sense of control.

Business owners can start to model how customers might be impacted at each alert level, to get a clear idea on cost sustainability and the likelihood of revenue levels returning to some semblance of normality.

With the speed of decisions to move into Alert level 4, many businesses will have been forced into new ways of working very quickly. Flexible working, working from home and the use of technology have all been embraced.

Adapted working arrangements have shown the importance of leadership, connectedness and employee wellbeing. Perhaps this new level of focus is fostering innovation across the business.

It will pay for owners and managers to take the time to work out what has worked well for the team and make a plan to retain those things. Now is the time to design organisations for the future.

Whether we like it or not, management and leadership through this crisis will have a massive impact on the longer-term culture of an organisation.

It is important now and as we move through the different alert levels to be deliberate. Stay true to business values and use this time as an opportunity to exemplify everything the organisation stands for.

When the chips are down, true colours shine - or not.

While the temptation may be to forget the soft sides of your business and focus purely on the bottom line, there's never been a more important time for kindness in a workplace.

Now is the time to be transparent, authentic and very honest with your people internally and externally. Bring them through this crisis with you. You don't need to have all of the answers, at the end of the day no one does during these unprecedented times.

How you communicate can mean the difference between your people being 'with' you and doing everything they can to help your business succeed, and your people feeling distant, lacking connection and feeling angry about your decisions because they lack context.

If you involve your people in the process and do it right, then you are going some way to protect your reputation and welcome back a productive team to deliver better outcomes.

Samantha Gadd is the Founder of Humankind and organisational planning website Humanity At Work.