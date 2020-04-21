Money Q&A: Tom Hartmann from Sorted answers your KiwiSaver questions

Tom Hartmann from Sorted answers a few of the most frequently asked KiwiSaver questions.

With the country in coronavirus lockdown for another week, and alert level 3 still restricted, life - and our finances - will not return to normal for some time.

New Zealand's economy is facing major upheaval, and the global economy and markets are also in turmoil.

Kiwis' savings are starting to feel the impacts, including falling KiwiSaver accounts.

SUPPLIED Tom Hartmann, personal finance expert at the Commission for Financial Capability.

Personal finance expert Tom Hartmann from Sorted joined Stuff earlier to shed a bit of light on what's happening, and to answer KiwiSaver questions.

You can catch up on the discussion below.