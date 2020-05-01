Shop local: Keep our businesses in business

The loans will only be interest-free if they are paid back within a year, Grant Robertson says.

Christchurch residents are being urged to support local businesses as economists forecast up to 35,000 jobs could be lost in the city due to coronavirus.

Initiatives launched in the city this week include virtual fashion styling, cycle deliveries, and car park meal pick-ups as business owners begin trading within level 3 rules.

"It's so important to get those gears turning," said Infinite Definite boutique co-owner Jono Moran, who added the pandemic had taken a 'big time" financial hit on small retailers and hospitality outlets.

Alden Williams/Stuff Infinite Definite co-owner Jono Moran.

He said the advertising power of big retailers and the online reach of overseas traders marketing to New Zealanders during level 4 made the going tough for local owners.

Moran said they have started click-and-collect and delivery options, while customers can be styled online by staff and arrange a video browse through their central city shop.

"It's been amazing seeing the support from Christchurch, but we still have a very long way to go. We know the grim reality of the economy we are facing, but we have to adapt."

Coinciding with level 3, economic development and promotions agency ChristchurchNZ has launched an advertising campaign urging people to patronise local businesses. It also suggests searching out local bands, podcasts and films to enjoy online.

ChristchurchNZ economists have estimated that between 9000 and 35,000 jobs could be lost in the city over the next 12 months.

"We have a chance to work together to save jobs, to save businesses and to do what we can to save our economy," the campaign says.

"If you are one of the lucky ones, if you have come through Covid-19 unscathed, with a job and with your health, now is the time to spend locally."

On Friday, the Government announced a new loan scheme for businesses with fewer than 50 staff. Loans will be interest-free if repaid within a year, with a discounted interest rate after that.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says Covid-19 compliance costs come on top of high existing costs for small businesses.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the relief would boost small businesses' survival chances, especially with extra overheads to comply with Covid-19 rules coming on top of existing high compliance costs.

In Beckenham, Sarah and Nick Freeman have set up five tables in the car park of their cafe and restaurant The Birdwood for hungry customers to collect meals and snacks. They are using their own staff for home deliveries.

Sarah Freeman said level 4 lockdown had been very difficult and financially they were "back to zero".

They spent level 4 planning to resume trading and customers were very supportive. But following the rules and the lack of personal contact with patrons made level 3 "exhausting", she said.

"For us, it's about supporting our local suppliers, and our customers."

Alden Williams/Stuff At The Birdwood, Nick and Sarah Freeman are delivering food to the car park, and sending staff on deliveries.

The couple previously owned Freemans restaurant in Lyttetton, a suburb hard hit by the earthquakes. Freeman said the experience had made them stronger.

"If anyone can survive this, it's Canterbury."

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was impressed at how local businesses had found innovative ways to operate and

was enjoying not having to cook every night, opting instead to support the city's "amazing selection of restaurants and cafes".

"Now it’s time for us all to help our local businesses to get back on their feet," she said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Smith's Bookshop co-owner Tony Murdoch.

Christchurch's oldest bookshop, Smith's, has also resumed trading and is selling specialist new and second-hand books.

Alan Direen, who owns the business with Tony Murdoch, said they were not going to let the Covid-19 crisis finish off a 126-year-old business.

They had launched a new website and were flat out loading titles onto it for online shopping, he said.

Customers could have books mailed out, or collect them from the door of their store at The Tannery in Woolston. Direen said level 4 had been "really difficult".

"The wage subsidy has helped staff, but there's nothing in that for the business."

While they understood the need for lockdown restrictions, they were eager for level 2 so customers could re-enter the shop, he said,

Alden Williams/Stuff Basic Bikes owner Ewen Robertson.

Thorrington cycle shop Basic Bikes owner Ewen Robertson has managed to keep their six staff employed by negotiating terms with suppliers, selling small items online that friends have delivered by bike, and servicing cycles.

"Cash flow is the issue and we're behind on bills, but nearly everyone has been very supportive."

However, one customer had complained that he could get items cheaper from a big retailer online, even though the difference was less than 10 per cent.

"My big concern is when the wage subsidy runs out — some New Zealand businesses are going to fall off the end of a financial cliff," Robertson said.

Moran suggested if people could not afford to buy anything, they could still help local shops and eateries by sharing or liking local businesses' social media posts.

"That lets people know we're here, and that's powerful."