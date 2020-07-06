Age hasn't stopped double bankrupt John Reid from pursuing new project

You can’t fault veteran developer John Reid for perseverance.

Over his 60-year career he has been bankrupted twice, lost many millions and left behind a trail of failed schemes. Now the 81-year- old is at it again.

His newly-minted company, Rakaia Industrial Park, has agreed to buy a 23-hectare prime development block on State Highway 1 near Rakaia township for about $3.5 million.

The land is owned by Paritai Farm Ltd, the directors of which are former horse breeder David Jones and his son Chris, a Queenstown banker. Shares in the company are owned by David Jones, his wife Mary Patricia Jones and the Paritai Trustee Company Ltd.

READ MORE:

* Will next stage of Canterbury's Castle Hill development divide the village?

* The money behind controversial Queenstown development

* Canterbury builder goes bust after battling back from million-dollar bankruptcy



David and Pat Jones bred the 2007 Caulfield Cup winner Master O'Reilly.

Chris Skelton/Stuff John Reid is confident he can clinch the Rakaia deal.

The land has been subdivided into 18 lots and is zoned for light industrial operations. It is currently a lifestyle property with yards, a wool shed and horse stables. Stuff understands other developers are interested in the land for an “agritech business park” including animal feed manufacturing, an NPD service station, fertiliser storage and green energy solutions.

The shares in Rakaia Industrial Park Ltd are owned by another Reid company, Bobs Cove Developments Ltd. The company recently sold a block of land at Castle Hill to another developer.

Reid said the Rakaia project was still in its early stages, and he wanted to modify the subdivision to suit potential buyers. Approvals were awaited, but he could not say more because he was bound by a confidentiality agreement.

He felt confident he could clinch the deal – he has yet to pay a deposit – and said he had the experience and expertise to progress the development.

His chequered career had ridden the ups and downs of the economy, and he was happy with what he had achieved, he said. Many of his developments had been successful.

Stuff John Reid’s company has the contract for 23ha of prime development land.

David Jones said he knew about Reid’s background and was not worried.

“He has done his time,” he said.

If Reid came up with the money he would be happy to sell to him, Jones said. The developer was due to pay a deposit in a few weeks.

Reid, whose full name is Donald John Stewart Reid, was last declared bankrupt in the High Court in Christchurch in March 2010 over a debt of more than $5m.

He was previously bankrupted in 1990 with $40m of debts against his name.

Part of these resulted from a residential development he headed at Bob’s Cove, on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown. The initial 15 lots were valued at $600,000 each but none were sold. His entity Bob's Cove Ltd was placed in receivership in June 2009 with about $15.4m of debt, mainly to Strategic Nominees Ltd and NZ Guardian Trust Ltd. Receivers sold the property for about $3m and nothing was left for unsecured creditors owed $148,625.

Reid has an extensive background in property development both in Canterbury and Central Otago, starting in the 60s when he developed an industrial estate in Hornby.

His old money connections stem from his grandfather, who was the major shareholder in successful Otago stock and station firm Reid Farmers.

Stuff A 23-hectare block of bare Rakaia land is ready for development.

Reid's first property developments were around Queenstown in the mid-60s and mostly successful but his career has been a chequered one.

He was a director during the early 70s of high-profile Christchurch property investment company Pacific Syndicates but resigned shortly before its highly public collapse in 1977.

Another of his property development companies, Reid Developments Ltd, was wound up in 1980 owing $1.1m.

His previous bankruptcy was caused mainly by the failure in 1989 of two grandiose development projects he promoted and directed.

A resort project complete with an international hotel and 18-hole golf course on part of the former Walter Peak Station on Lake Wakatipu was the first of the two to collapse, owing $27m to the Bank of New Zealand and nearly $700,000 to unsecured creditors.

That collapse was followed soon afterwards by another at Castle Hill where a further village resort, for which Reid had proposed an airstrip, an international-class 18-hole golf course, and a monorail, ran aground owing about $8m.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The new Castle Hill village development will add about 110 sections and businesses to the area. (Video first published in March 2020)

In 1991 a project involving condominiums at Te Mahia in Kenepuru Sound, Marlborough, ended in liquidation owing $500,000.

Between 2000 and 2010, Reid was involved in property developments in the Gibbston Valley, near Queenstown, and in Hanmer Springs.

Reid was also associated with the five-star Huntley House accommodation complex in Yaldhurst Rd that was owned by his company Huntley House Management Ltd.

ASB bank appointed receivers to the company in November 2008 after the company defaulted on a $5m loan.

The property was sold for about $3.4m leaving $134,000 of debts to Inland Revenue (including GST, student loans, KiwiSaver, PAYE), and $209,000 to unsecured trade creditors.