Pilot, chef join tree gang in post-Covid job hunt

Josh McFarlane used to be a pilot and is now training as an arborist with Hamilton's CK Treework.

A pilot is becoming an arborist and rest homes are being inundated with applications in the post-Covid employment market.

For many, the hunt is on – last month, almost 10,600 people got Government support after losing their work in the pandemic.

A Waikato arborist has recently added a pilot and chef to his team, and others are making career changes or competing for jobs.

About 70 people applied for one chef role at a rest home, according to the NZ Aged Care Association.

In Hamilton, CK Treework has hired a former Air New Zealand pilot and a chef who was out of work.

“Over lockdown everything went on pause and we still had a lot of work coming in,” owner Ben Cronin-Kneebone said. “So it sort of bottlenecked for us a bit after lockdown. We almost had too much work on.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Arborist Ben Kneebone of CK Treework Ltd has hired a pilot and a chef in the wake of Covid-19.

“We’ve taken on an Air New Zealand pilot and also a friend of mine who has been a chef for years. He was put out of work and had just bought a house.”

”It makes for quite an enjoyable workplace. You've got plenty of stories to tell and the guys have all come from different sorts of areas.”

The company had been advertising for qualified arborists but they proved hard to find.

Former pilot Josh McFarlane has now signed up for an apprenticeship, hoping to make the most of free trades training announced by the Government.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff More than 200,000 Kiwis are getting either JobSeeker Support of a Covid-19 Income Relief Payment, recent figures show.

Reports of job losses around the country have been rife, with a report suggesting Auckland CBD alone could lose 12,400 positions by March 2021.

Forecasting for Southland says 5000 jobs could go over the same period, and coronavirus-induced job losses in Rotorua could cost $186 million in lost earnings, according to an Infometrics report.

Recent figures showed more than 200,000 Kiwis were getting either the JobSeeker Support or Covid-19 Income Relief Payment.

Just under 30 per cent of those people had asked for support since March 20, days before the lockdown.

NZ AGED CARE ASSOCIATION/Supplied One rest home chef job got 70 applications, New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace said.

The pandemic has prompted a surge in applications to the aged care sector, for everything from caregivers to kitchen hands.

A rest home chef job attracted 70 applicants, and a large aged care organisation got 50 per cent more applications between March and June, New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace said.

Qualified finance workers made redundant are also applying for accounts roles in the sector.

Anecdotally, Wallace is hearing this is the first time many have lost their jobs, some see an aged care job as stable, and that Covid-19 highlighted the sector's importance for them.

The clinical side of the workforce draws heavily on overseas-trained staffers and Wallace said there aren't yet signs of returning Kiwi nurses applying for the work.

About half the registered nurses in aged care are overseas-trained, he said.

Up to quarter of caregivers and healthcare assistants are on a visa of some sort.

ROSA WOODS/Dominion Post People who are made redundant generally get back into work but pay a price in terms of their wage, Victoria University of Wellington’s Dr Michael Fletcher said.

Any vacancy is likely to get a lot of applicants at the moment, “including people who are well-skilled,” Victoria University of Wellington’s Dr Michael Fletcher said.

“Certainly in the short run there's going to be a serious shortage of jobs and it's going to be up to the Government to do those things which it's already started talking about in terms of infrastructure projects and other things,” said Fletcher, a senior research fellow in the Institute for Governance and Policy studies.

It could also be good to revisit ideas used in the late 80s and 90s when employment was low, such as subsidised programmes for people to work in community or NGO-provided jobs.

“What we do know is in New Zealand, when people have been made redundant - say a factory closes down or something of that sort - ... over several years or so, people do get [back] into work, but they pay a price in terms of their wage, on average.”

And New Zealand hasn’t traditionally been good at helping people with re-training, he said, though the Government is now thinking along those lines.

A competitive job market will also be hard for those coming out of school or tertiary training; “they'll find themselves crowded out by older people who have come from other jobs”.

There could be similar difficulties for people with a lower skill level.