No evidence woman was seriously bullied at Lyttelton Port before death

Kassandra Hey’s mother Katrina died of a suspected suicide on Christmas Day last year. (Video first published on July 21, 2020)

An investigation launched after a Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) employee died in a suspected suicide found no evidence to support allegations of serious or sustained bullying.

However, a wider review into the company’s culture found “disturbing reports” of “intimidation and aggression”, with 87 per cent of people interviewed citing concerns about bullying.

Others raised concerns about a culture of “casual sexism, racism and homophobia”.

Katrina Hey, 50, worked as a container controller at LPC for seven years before she died of a suspected suicide on December 25, 2019.

READ MORE:

* Lyttelton Port Company makes $10m operating profit despite Covid-19 challenges

* Investigation into bullying at Christchurch's port company after worker's death

* Review into alleged culture of bullying and discrimination at Lyttelton Port



According to the report, her daughter, Kassandra Hey, said workplace bullying “caused or contributed” to her mother’s death.

Two separate inquiries were launched: one by Christchurch barrister Amy Keir into the allegations of bullying concerning Katrina Hey, and another by Maria Dew QC that looked at LPC’s workplace culture.

Although there were two incidents of “unreasonable behaviour” in 2013 and 2017, Keir did not find evidence to support the claims of bullying, as determined by WorkSafe.

Supplied Katrina Hey died on Christmas Day last year. Her family says her death was related to her experiences at work.

“Katrina was very isolated at work over a long period,” Keir said.

“This was part by her design, and part as a result of the workplace arrangements.”

Hey worked in a “high-demand environment” and was “socially isolated” as she only worked night shifts, Keir said.

Dew’s review was conducted between July and November and covered a three-year period from 2017 to 2020.

Ninety-seven current and former employees were interviewed. One person said there was an underlying “current of casual sexism, racism and homophobia”, while another said they were “so shattered” by bullying that they had to leave.

Of the women interviewed, 42 per cent reported sexist behaviour at LPC, while 31 per cent of men had witnessed sexist behaviour towards female colleagues.

There was one report of sexual harassment experienced by a female employee.

Alden Williams/Stuff Kassandra Hey with her partner Nathan Whelan. She is heartbroken by her mother's death and has vowed to get justice.

Of the non-European workers interviewed, 90 per cent said racism was an issue at LPC.

Racist behaviour was aimed at Māori, Pasifika and Asian staff, with two former employees saying they had been “forced out” because of racism.

Several participants also disclosed matters alleging “potential serious misconduct”.

A 23-page report published on Wednesday, found:

A lack of diversity at LPC.

A fear of speaking out.

Offensive behaviour was normal.

Barriers between “them and us”.

A lack of career progression and training.

“The lack of gender and ethic diversity in the LPC workforce likely sits at the heart of the significant pockets of poor culture at LPC,” the report said.

Dew identified five areas for improvement and made 32 recommendations.

Supplied Roger Gray, chief executive of Lyttelton Port, says the results of the investigation are sobering.

These included:

Holding a regular “anti-bullying” event at LPC.

Updating bullying and harassment guidelines to “assist and improve confidence in reporting”.

Reviewing the recruitment and selection process to eliminate “bias and unfair favouritism”.

LPC chief executive Roger Gray said the findings were “sobering” and provided "clear direction for change”.

“Our business is full of good people doing a hard job to support our local community and economy.

“We need to focus on making sure they’re OK and that this is a place they feel respected and valued,” he said.

The investigation did find good leadership communication at LPC, support from teammates, and staff enjoying the varied nature of the work.

Hey's family have been approached for comment.