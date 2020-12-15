All I want for Christmas is a better deal for women

Practice nurse Keryn McKay protests with other primary health care staff for pay parity in Nelson last month. (First published November 2020)

OPINION: As a woman of a certain age, I expect there are scented candles, bath salts, and hand cream waiting for me under the Christmas tree.

Don’t think me ungrateful. The gifter would have thoughtfully pictured me soaking in the tub and noticed my patches of dry skin. Indeed, that there are presents under our tree is something to be thankful for. Such luxuries are beyond too many families.

But I do already have more hand cream than I have surface area of skin left in my life.

Sheri Hooley/unsplash What’s under the Christmas tree for Jo Cribb: bath salts, hand cream – or better still, equitable pay?

And I have a wish list of things that I would really like for Christmas.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: We're a long way from reaching equality in the boardroom

* Jo Cribb: New Zealand needs a quota to get women onto boards

* Demystify the gender pay gap - former Ministry of Women chief executive Jo Cribb



It’s only a short list, unlike the ones with which I am usually presented by my children (now complete with hyperlinks to online shopping sites).

Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash Progress to increase diversity around the board table is glacially slow, writes Jo Cribb.

Top of my list would be regulation introduced in the new year that requires all large organisations in New Zealand to publish their gender pay gaps, including their ethnic gender pay gaps.

Unwrapping that would mean that organisations first had to calculate their gaps, then publicly report them to shareholders, customers, and potential employees. Experience in other countries shows that, when this happens, leaders can not “unsee” the gap and will work to reduce it.

This means more families could have a better Christmas next year as their mothers and sisters would be paid fairly and offered more opportunities for promotion.

I would also like quotas introduced for corporate boards. Progress to increase diversity around the board tables of our large companies is glacially slow.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jo Cribb: “If Santa were to bring us quotas, we would be unwrapping increased productivity and growth, which is something we could all welcome in 2021.”

Twenty-nine per cent of S&P/NZX50 board directors are currently women. Twenty-seven companies – nearly a fifth of all those listed on the NZX – have no women on their boards whatsoever.

But some of the biggest opponents of board quotas are women.

“I don’t want to be the token women” is a statement I have heard often.

No-one is advocating for unqualified, inexperienced, or incompetent women or men to be appointed to any board or executive positions. There is no shortage of talented women, and Māori and Pacific leaders who are and will be board and executive-level ready.

My reply to anyone who takes such a position is to suck up any short-term discomfort you might have. It is a small price to pay to ensure our daughters or grand-daughters don’t face the same dismal statistics on women in leadership that we have now.

Diverse boards make better decisions and are more profitable. If Santa were to bring us quotas, we would be unwrapping increased productivity and growth, which is something we could all welcome in 2021.

Finally, if there also was a box of scorched almonds under the tree, I don’t think I could be happier.

While I know some of you chomp right through the whole almond, I am in the camp that sucks the chocolate off and then savours the nut. Doing so, I propose, is one of the secrets to having a very Merry Christmas.