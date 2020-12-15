Outraged dentists want Coca-Cola 18-can pack with 'mum' and 'bub' removed from shelves

An 18-can pack of Coca-Cola featuring the words "mum" and "bub". Dentists have offered a scathing criticism of the company over the marketing angle.

Coca-Cola is under fire from dentists who say the company is encouraging mothers to give the sugary drink to their babies.

The 18-can packs sold in supermarkets say “share a Coke” and show pictures of cans with “Bub” and “Mum” on them.

New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) spokesman Rob Beaglehole says he was outraged and saddened the company would “sink to such lows”.

The NZDA wrote to Coca-Cola on Friday and asked the company to remove the product from supermarket shelves immediately.

READ MORE:

* Te reo Coca-Cola labels 'exploit Māori' says NZ Dental Association

* The Aussies have chopped Coke Zero - how long before we do?

* Woolworths Australia won't be selling Coca-Cola No Sugar



“It’s highly irresponsible to think Coke would encourage mothers to share Coke with their babies,” Beaglehole said.

“It is never OK to give your baby Coke, not even as a treat.”

Beaglehole said the issue of poor oral health among young children was “massive”.

“As someone who has had to extract many teeth from ‘bubs’ and is also aware that some babies’ drink bottles have been filled with Coca-Cola, it is heartbreaking to see this.”

Supplied Rotten teeth being extracted from a young child who had been drinking large amounts of sugary juice.

Coca-Cola had a high sugar content and high acidity.

“Not only will it rot your teeth, it will dissolve your teeth.”

Beaglehole said the association was not blaming parents for giving their children the drink.

“They are being manipulated by a devious marketing campaign, which is explicit, saying it is OK to give Coke to your baby.”

He said supermarkets also needed to “take some responsibility for stocking what they must be able to see as a misguided, if not outright reckless, marketing move”.

He called on them to refuse to sell the products.

Beaglehole said the issue highlighted the poor regulation of sugary drinks in New Zealand.

To have a complaint heard by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) would take “months” and by that point “the damage would be done”, he said.

STUFF New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi goes behind the camera for a Coca-Cola 2020 Christmas advertisement.

A spokeswoman from Coca-Cola Oceania said the use of the names “Mum” and “Bub” for the Share A Coke campaign came from a survey of Kiwis of popular nicknames, terms of endearment and pet names.

“These included popular names we call each other such as babe, beau, lover, hun, bub, honeybun, sweetheart and sweetie-pie.”

The spokeswoman did not say if Coca-Cola would remove the product, or stop selling it.

An ASA spokeswoman said the authority did not have jurisdiction over product packaging, but bottles featured in advertisements would be covered by the Advertising Standards Code.

Beaglehole said he wanted the New Zealand Government to follow the UK Government’s lead with legislation preventing the sale of sugary drinks to children aged 16 and under.

A Countdown spokeswoman said Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) Ltd had advised Countdown that its “intentions behind using the word ‘bub’ was a term of endearment for an adult and not in any way intended to refer to babies”.

Foodstuffs has been approached for comment.