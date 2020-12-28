A year to forget, but some good reminders too

The National Party came under fire this year for its lack of diversity after it reshuffled its caucus several times following two leadership changes. (First published October 2020)

OPINION: We’ve just had our first Covid Christmas. While circumstances in many homes are tougher this year, at least in New Zealand we were able to get together with family and friends. This isn’t the reality for many around the world, in what is often described as a year to forget.

In trying to forget, we lose the opportunity to learn the lessons 2020 provided. We were reminded what and who really matters. We were reminded how nature can heal when we give it a chance. We saw the role technology plays in our lives, and that we can work from home, or anywhere for that matter, and still be productive.

While our borders shut us off from the rest of the world to an extent, we began to appreciate just how interconnected and interdependent the world really is.

We learnt the power of collective action. Our “Team of Five Million” acted in the best interests of all, and other than some hoarding of toilet paper early on, by and large we did what we thought was good for all New Zealanders.

Covid-19 didn’t discriminate, in the sense that no-one was immune to the virus. But its disproportionate impact on some, often those already marginalised, proved that while all people are equal, some are more equal than others. As people started to lose their jobs, Māori and Pacific communities, as well as women, fared worse.

Even before the pandemic, Māori and Pacific communities were over-represented among the unemployed, lower-skilled and low-income earners. And women didn’t just account for the majority of jobs lost as a result of Covid-19; many still in employment carried additional burdens of unequal responsibility for housework, home schooling, and caring for family members.

As our reliance on technology grew, our lack of digital inclusion became more obvious. We had homes with limited or no access to devices and connectivity for study and work. We also realised we need to do better for people with disabilities, the elderly, people with English as a second language, and those with literacy difficulties.

Covid-19 showed us that the same old ways of working don’t always work. To meet the challenges of the world today, including addressing poverty, inequality, and climate change, we require new thinking. New thinking comes from fresh perspectives. It comes when people most affected by problems have a voice in developing solutions to them. And it comes when we accept that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.

New Zealand succeeds when New Zealanders succeed. We don’t succeed when our people are homeless, when our children are hungry, when quality of healthcare depends on your postcode, and when an employee is paid less than their colleague because of their gender or the colour of their skin.

When times are tough, it is easier to justify letting go of what’s considered a “nice to do”, rather than a need to do. And even after all the research and financial data showing that diversity and inclusion delivers better returns, it is still too often seen as a “nice to do”.

Our elections delivered us the most diverse parliament New Zealand has had. Our elected representatives have the mandate to be the voices of the communities and electorates they represent, ensuring that we build a better, more inclusive, productive and sustainable country.

When I think of the year we’ve had, despite the challenges it brought, I’m grateful. Grateful that we are here to write our stories and with the opportunity to build a brighter future.

Looking ahead to 2021, I’m hopeful that we will not lose the lessons we learnt this year. In terms of diversity and inclusion, there are a few key ones. One game-changer is flexible working options, especially for women, people with disabilities, and those with caring responsibilities.

This year, we talked more openly about mental health issues, including the challenges for some high-profile leaders. While we still have a way to go before mental health doesn’t have stigma associated with it, talking more openly is a good start, and having support systems in place, which people know how to access, is important.

We also became bolder in calling out racism and discrimination, including attitudes towards Asian people when Covid-19 first reared its head. We need to continue to challenge biases, our own included.

It’s often said that what gets measured gets done. We need more diversity and inclusion reporting – and not just recording the number of minorities, but demonstrating their ability to lead and influence.

I’m looking forward to a 2021 in which we treat each other with dignity and respect, and build a society where we are all truly equal.

* Ziena Jalil is an independent director, strategic consultant, and diversity and inclusion advocate.