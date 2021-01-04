Injury during 'amazing header' in Xmas football game stalls Waitomo zipline business

Waitomo Caves Zipline Park is temporarily closed while managing director Rob Davis recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

A leap for an “amazing header” during Christmas Day football left Rob Davis in a cast and put his business into temporary closure.

But the Waitomo Caves Zipline Park managing director is optimistic as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

The reopening date for the park will depend on how Davis' recovery progresses, he said.

The park has 10 ziplines, the longest among them runs for 280 metres, and has been operating since May 2019.

Davis and his wife Kelly had already changed things after Covid, due to uncertainty around the virus and the lack of international tourists.

The business was still profitable after lockdown with Rob as the only full-timer and the other staffers on reduced hours as casual employees.

Then, on Christmas Day, he vowed he’d be careful during a family football game.

“I tried to leap a bit too high to perform an amazing header,” he said, “and I blew apart my Achilles tendon.””

He’s now in a cast and can't get around all the zipline park terrain on crutches.

The Davises tried keeping the business open for a week but it didn't work to a level Rob was happy with, so they decided to close until he had recovered.

Rob describes himself as an optimist and said the worst thing was processing the situation on the day he hurt himself.

“It's the busiest time of the year. I want to be open. I don't want to be closed.”

“It’s not like we're going to go under or anything like that ... It's just unfortunate.”

His main concern is customers who booked in and now have to change their plans, and he’s already making refunds.

Since the Davises opened the park in May 2019, they've been working their way into the domestic and international tourism markets.

Last summer, with about three full-time workers, about 50 people a day could be guided through the park, Rob said.

Families are a key market for the park, he said, but it can be very quiet mid-week.

The park’s closure also affects the Waitomo region, as businesses have been promoting themselves as a package, he said.

“[Before, the tourist market] was significant enough for the major businesses that they didn't necessarily have to worry about promoting Waitomo as a Kiwi destination where you come and stay the night and enjoy the area. Now that's changed, that’s where we need to go, marketing-wise.”

Still, the caves remain the major attraction of the area he said.

“It would be much worse if all the glowworms died.”