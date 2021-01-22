Uber challenged to do better over predatory male drivers

Between 2018 and early 2021, the number of people holding small passenger small passenger service vehicle licences went from about 17,600 to 29,905.

Christchurch Uber driver Jill Keats says too many male drivers are propositioning female customers.

She said about one in four of her young women passengers told her they preferred a female driver because they were sick of being made to feel uncomfortable or unsafe by male drivers who chatted them up, propositioned them for sex and asked inappropriate personal questions.

Keats says a few women complained of indecent assaults, and several reported cases of drivers refusing to unlock the doors until they got women’s telephone numbers or Facebook contacts.

“I’ve heard that twice in the last month. It is scary.”

READ MORE:

* Woman raped by Uber driver on ride home

* Kiwi taxis get in on the Uber game, buying ride-sharing company Zoomy

* Uber hires PR company Sling and Stone to manage public affairs



Iain McGregor/Stuff Uber driver Jill Keats said she was considering setting up a Christchurch taxi service catering for women, but one is already on the way, with former Wellington-based Sophie’s Angels due to hit the road in Christchurch next week.

Keats, who was hailed for helping victims of the mosque attacks while she was driving her Uber, said women told her there was no point in complaining to Uber, because the company was too hard to get hold of, “and they’re not listening”.

In 2018 Uber launched an education campaign for drivers who had to watch a video that explicitly described inappropriate behaviour such as staring, asking whether someone was in a relationship, commenting on their dress, and soliciting sex.

At the time, Uber said it would release a New Zealand “transparency report”, like one since released in the US that disclosed 3000 sexual assaults over a year, and a spokesperson said it was currently auditing Australian and New Zealand data to ensure its accuracy.

Uber said it took the responsibility of keeping people safe seriously, with a 111 emergency alert button added to the Uber app, and a driver could be removed from the app while a rider complaint was investigated by a dedicated law enforcement team that worked with police.

In the case of a sexual assault, regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the parties involved would not be paired in the future, but Uber said its privacy policy precluded information about removal of drivers being passed on to users.

Uber Uber's Driving Change campaign targeting passengers and drivers aimed to prevent sexual assault and family violence

Detective senior sergeant Nicky Reeves heads Canterbury’s adults sexual assault team and out of a caseload of more than 300 cases at any one time, she said there were generally a couple involving taxi or ride-share drivers.

Most complaints related to drivers touching women’s legs, breasts or trying to put a hand up their skirts.

In recent years two Christchurch Uber drivers have been jailed for raping intoxicated young women passengers, and a taxi driver is currently awaiting trial on charges of indecent assault.

Reeves said that drivers propositioning women customers for sex was not a criminal offence so police could not take action. “That would be a civil matter.”

But Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency safer commercial transport manager Brett Aldridge said it had zero tolerance for that kind of behaviour.

A proposition of a sexual nature could lead to the suspension or revocation of the driver’s passenger (P) licence, and he strongly encouraged women with serious concerns about their treatment by ride-share or taxi drivers to contact Waka Kotahi directly on 0800 822 422.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF In December a 32-year-old Christchurch Uber driver was jailed for seven years and three months after being found guilty of two charges of sexual violation by rape.

Over the past two years the agency had received a total of 237 complaints about ride-share drivers (200) and taxi drivers (37), ranging from overcharging through to assault.

Whenever the agency received allegations of a serious sexual nature, it contacted the Police adult sexual assault team to check if the incidents had been reported.

Since 2019 Waka Kotahi has revoked 25 P licences for taxi and ride-share drivers – all of them men – mostly for improper behaviour towards passengers such as violence, sexual offences or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Women made to feel uncomfortable by taxi or ride-share drivers soliciting them for sex or making inappropriate comments are encouraged to report them.

Investigations into behaviour-related complaints led to a further 23 drivers surrendering their P licences, 15 had them suspended, and 69 received warnings.

Charity Respected Aotearoa works to prevent sexual harm and chief executive Fiona McNamara said it was important Uber released data on New Zealand complaints.

“It would be good to know the size of the problem, what we’re dealing with, looking at the risk factors, where incidents are happening, what time and who’s doing them.

“If you want to encourage people to report, then sharing what you do when a complaint is laid is an important part of that process, people need to know they’re being taken seriously.”

John Cowpland/Stuff The taxi industry will lobby the Transport Minister for a promised review of regulations covering small passenger vehicle licences. It is unhappy that ride-share vehicles are not required to have security cameras installed.

Crisis services manager for Auckland’s Help centre, Sylvia Yandall said anything that made women feel uncomfortable was sexual harassment, and it was important that they reported such behaviour to authorities.

She said it was wrong to put the blame on female passengers for being drunk.

“Is being drunk an invitation for someone to do whatever they want? No.”

Keats said new migrant drivers were a particular problem, watching a video was not doing to change their attitudes towards women, and making cameras compulsory in ride-shares as well as taxis would help.

Yandall said having messages about acceptable behaviour delivered by someone from a driver’s culture would make it much more relevant, “otherwise it just goes over their head.”

Reeves said cultural issues did come into it with immigrants.

“A lot of their men have grown up in a very different culture with views of women, how they treat them, what they think they can do or cannot do, and get away with. It’s something we see a lot in family harm and sexual assault cases.”