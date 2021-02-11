Tourism businesses closing as economic disaster looms in Queenstown

Queenstown tourist company boss Mark Quickfall is feeling the responsibility of keeping staff employed while the borders remain closed.

Queenstown is facing an economic crisis as a mounting number of tourism businesses are forced to close their doors, mayor Jim Boult says.

Adventure operators, bars and hotels are having to make the difficult call to close indefinitely due to the lack of tourists and uncertainty over border closures during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Queenstown’s 220-room Millennium Hotel was one of the largest business to shut its doors – closing at the end of January – and was joined by popular bar Muskets and Moonshine about the same time.

On Thursday, Adventure Group managing director Stefan Crawford announced Canyon Explorers would go into hibernation from February 15 due to the ongoing drop in visitor numbers and the uncertainty regarding a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Boult said another activity operator and a hospitality business owner both emailed him on the same day telling him of their intention to close.

Real Journeys and Go Orange general manager Paul Norris said they were operating fewer trips or closing early.

Rafting trips on the Kawarau and Shotover rivers, which usually operated all year, would close at the end of March, he said.

Queenstown attracted more than 1 million international visitors in 2019. Since the New Zealand borders closed last March, that has been reduced to almost zero.

Boult said many Queenstown businesses were hanging on for a trans-Tasman tourism bubble, but that was looking increasingly unlikely.

“It’s coming up 12 months since they effectively stopped doing business and a lot of businesses are just running out of resources to keep going.”

Queenstown and other tourism centres had made a large contribution to the country's economy for many years and now they needed the Government to help them, he said.

He would keep pushing for assistance despite Tourism Minister Stuart Nash suggesting struggling tourism businesses should not expect any more Government support unless there was a change in alert levels.

Publican Chris Buckley said he made the difficult decision to close Muskets and Moonshine, one of his company’s two Queenstown bars, at the end of January as the number of visitors in Queenstown dwindled.

“In the weekends, it’s alright and you get a lift – then we drop right off during the week. It’s pretty hard.”

The business had done well over the peak Christmas period, but he risked not being able to pay staff and suppliers if he kept operating now, he said.

Other bar owners tended to keep quiet about their intentions, “but you can only hold on so long when that money’s not coming though the door”.

The company has not responded to requests for comment, but a spokesman told the Otago Daily Times it was part of a consolidation plan while overseas tourists were shut out.

Crawford said the number of domestic visitors had doubled this summer, but the company was still operating at only 10 per cent of its pre-Covid levels.

“It’s not nearly enough,” he said.

The business’ income was only covering the salaries of its seven staff – a decrease from up to 22 staff in a normal year.

Crawford said he felt very low at times, but was trying to stay positive.

He also operated a ski and snowboard rental business in winter, and was looking forward to that.

Crawford said he was speaking out because he hoped it would help the rest of New Zealand understand the challenges many Queenstown businesses were facing.

“We’ve been surviving on cash reserves since March 2020 and those are now very low.”

Many people believed Queenstown had been rolling in money for many years and would be able to survive the hard times, he said.

“None of my shareholders have received dividends in seven years. All the money goes back into the business.

“We’re all working hard ... no-one has got any big returns out of this at all.”

Canyon Explorers would honour existing bookings and groups through to Easter, Crawford said.