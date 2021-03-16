Yesterday's news: Woman dumped from newspaper delivery job after 45 years

Sue Loan co-ordinated the delivery of weekly newspapers throughout Dunedin for 45 years, but has just lost her job along with 60 other people.

Sue Loan had co-ordinated the delivery of newspapers in Dunedin for 45 years but was only told in a letter that she had lost her job.

The 78-year-old was upset for her 60 deliverers, who she affectionally called “my children” and who ranged from school-aged children getting their first taste of work to adults.

The deliverers were responsible for getting 13,500 copies of The Star, an Allied Press-owned community newspaper, around Dunedin on Thursdays.

Late last month, the workers were told that Allied Press was considering moving to another delivery company, and it wanted feedback on the proposal.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin refugee family feels the love after stranger pays for groceries

* Quality and audience issues raised in audit of taxpayer-funded regional video news

* Inside a chilly, six-bedroom Dunedin student flat

* Commerce Commission releases submissions on NZME/Fairfax merger



They received a letter 10 days later confirming a new contractor would take on the deliveries.

Loan rang Allied Press to ask why she had not been told directly, and was told the company was “too busy”, she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sue Loan found out via a letter that she had lost her job of 45 years.

‘’It shouldn’t have been everyone else before me.’’

Loan, who had never missed a single delivery day during her work tenure, was told on Friday that she had lost the contract and would finish in a month.

Her deliverers were told they would have to reapply for their jobs, which had made some anxious, she said.

Allied Press had previously expressed concern to Loan about how long some paper runs were taking to complete; however, some of those deliverers were people with disabilities, she said.

Loan planned to ring all of her “children” in the coming days.

‘’I do worry about them.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Allied Press in Dunedin is the publisher of the Otago Daily Times and The Star.

She was concerned her company’s contract had been undercut, and questioned how much the new deliverers would earn.

At present, deliverers were paid $5.50 per hundred papers they delivered.

Their wage, which had not increased in eight years, was “pathetic”, she said.

It meant she had trouble finding children to do certain runs, as their parents did not want them working for so little.

Already this year she’d had to find 20 new deliverers – a third of her workforce – and the task was becoming increasingly difficult each year.

Loan said she had been “let down left, right and centre” by Allied Press, and she understood that as a contractor she had no rights.

However, the way the contract ended and the lack of acknowledgement about her tenure were galling, she said.

“I’m so irate.”

Allied Press has been approached for comment.