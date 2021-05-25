A close shave could help save your life, tradies told

Tradies should ditch the designer stubble to ensure their breathing equipment works, WorkSafe says.

Five o’clock shadow may become a thing of the past on building sites as a new campaign encourages tradies to shave before using respiratory protective equipment (RPE).

A clean-shaven face ensures RPE works more effectively by preventing people from breathing in potentially deadly microscopic particles – so construction workers will be both well-groomed and better protected.

RPE should be worn during a range of tasks, from cutting wood or cement boards to using paints or chemicals.

But beard-wearing builders should not be dismayed, as they can use a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) to stay safe.

On Tuesday, Ben Scott, of Sydenham’s Benny’s Barber’s, joined a construction crew in Heathcote to give workers a wet shave.

Among those ditching the facial hair was Jared Hazeldine, the director of Christchurch-based Hazeldine Construction.

“From week-to-week the boys know what they are going to be doing on site so if they are going to be cutting a cement board they can have their shave the night before,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Jared Hazeldine, the director of Hazeldine Construction, gets a shave from Ben Scott of Benny’s Barber Shop.

“For us as employers, it's very important that these guys are safe and are not breathing in these products.”

It was good to get in the barber’s chair and set a good example to the rest of the team, he said.

The message was being spread as part of WorkSafe’s Life Shavers campaign.

Al Threlfall, a WorkSafe technical specialist in work-related health, said having a shave was a simple thing someone could do that could help save their life.

“When you wear a respirator you need to have a continuous seal on the face,” he said.

Even stubble can interfere with the seal.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Having stubble could make a respiratory protective device less effective.

“Once you put a hair in place, which is about 100 microns in width, you create a little gap that allows particles, which are less than 1 micron, to slip through, so the person can breathe it in.”

He said it was not about banning beards from worksites, but educating people to stay safe.

“Smaller particles will actually hang in the air and stay in someone's breathing zone a lot longer than larger particles, which drop out.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A builder cuts fibre cement board using the correct protective equipment.

“People don’t realise that when they are doing a job like [cutting materials], they won’t be able to see those smaller particles, but they are still around when you have finished doing the cut, so the exposure isn’t over.”

Between 750 and 900 people died each year from work-related health conditions, compared to 500 deaths in the last 10 years as a result of accidents.

WorkSafe estimated cancers and respiratory harm accounted for 31 per cent of work-related health problems in New Zealand.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A builder wears a respirator that can be safely worn by those with a beard.

“A lot more people die from illness that’s related to work,” Threlfall said.

“The ill effects of exposure may not emerge until years later. It's like asbestos where you have people getting mesothelioma 20 to 40 years later.

“Understanding what you're breathing in today may affect you down the track.”