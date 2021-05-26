Seven liquor licences connected to minimum wage offender under threat

Harjit Singh on his way to a hearing at the Employment Relations Authority in Christchurch.

The liquor chain owned by big-spending Christchurch businessman Harjit Singh is facing more threats.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority will hear applications to cancel seven liquor licences connected to Singh at a hearing in Christchurch in June.

The Christchurch City Council licensing inspector and police have applied to suspend or cancel the off-licences in respect to the following premises:

42 Norwich Quay, known as Canterbury Liquor Lyttelton.

9 Humphreys Drive known as Ferrymead Wine and Spirits.

51 Pages Rd known as Canterbury Liquor Pages Road.

169 Pages Rd known as Wainoni Liquor Store.

191 Woodham Rd known as Woodham Road Liquor Store.

The authority will also hear applications to suspend or cancel the manager’s licence of Singh and his wife, Shereen.

Singh operated about a dozen outlets in Christchurch through his company, Nekita Enterprises, when allegations emerged in January 2019 that they were underpaying work visa staff and sometimes forcing them to refund wages.

Late last year, Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

They were cleared of allegations that employees were forced to pay back some of the money they earned.

Since May 2020, Nekita has sold six of its operations but still owns the outlets to which the applications apply.

The bottle stores have rebranded under the red and black Canterbury Liquor umbrella, and are now “satellite stores” of Thirsty Liquor Group Ltd.

Singh did not wish to comment and referred any questions to his lawyer.

Stuff previously reported Singh, who has a multimillion-dollar property portfolio, planned a palatial mansion at 480 Hills Rd while the Labour Inspectorate was investigating Nekita Enterprises.

Last year, he said the development was on hold but he hoped it would happen “one day”.