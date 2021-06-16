Restaurant owner banned and fined after badly treating and underpaying staff

The Employment Court has banned and fined Amar Deep Singh, pictured second from right (wearing waistcoat) with staff in 2007. The restaurants he ran now have new owners.

Amar Deep Singh ran a popular Canterbury restaurant chain but illegally exploited staff – treating them callously and paying far less than the minimum wage.

He kept his newest migrant workers out of customers’ sight, paying some for fewer than half the long hours they worked – including at least one kitchen hand who worked seven-day, 70-hour weeks and was paid for only 32 or 33 hours.

Following a prosecution taken by the Labour Inspectorate, the Employment Court has ordered Singh and his companies to pay more than half a million dollars in fines and compensation to eight workers.

Singh has also been banned from being an employer.

The offences happened between 2007 and 2018. Singh and his Jeet Holdings group of companies were then the owners of six Coriander’s Ethnic Indian restaurants, including one in central Christchurch.

The restaurants have since been sold; some are run by new owners under the Coriander’s name, while the rest are run by other owners under new names. Singh left New Zealand to live in India in 2019.

Many of Singh’s employees had come into New Zealand on temporary work or study visas tied to their Coriander's jobs.

Judge Kerry Smith found the three companies seriously breached the Minimum Wage Act by not paying what workers were owed, and not keeping accurate pay and time records. One of the companies was found to have breached the Wages Protection Act after a manager was charged a $10,000 fee to get his job.

SOMO One of the Coriander's restaurants in 2015, when the chain was owned by Singh and his companies.

The court was told by the inspectorate that some employees were routinely instructed to record fewer hours on their time sheets than they had worked.

That meant the wage and time records were unreliable because of a “premeditated, systematic method of underpayment” over several years.

The court heard some workers did not receive copies of their contracts and had time sheets falsely completed for them.

In some cases they were paid for fewer than half the hours worked.

A kitchen hand told of having to work seven-day, 70-hour weeks, and being paid for only 32 or 33 hours’ work.

One manager described how the most recent migrants worked in the kitchens and were not paid fully for their hours. Those serving customers were paid their full entitlement.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The Coriander’s restaurant in central Christchurch is now in new hands.

The inspector’s report said the workers’ visas being tied to their jobs had a “chilling effect” on stopping them from seeking redress. One described a “veiled threat” from Singh about keeping his position.

However, some staff began taking photos to record the days they worked.

Two of the workers were owed more than $50,000.

The court found Singh acted with “callousness and disregard” for his employees’ welfare. The inspector described Singh’s attempts to mislead him and cover up his actions.

The judge banned Singh for two years from being an employer, or from acting on behalf of an employer to hire staff. He was fined $112,000.

“Specific deterrence for Mr Amar Deep Singh is warranted, given he was the driving force behind the breaches and seems to be unrepentant,” the judge said.

“The breaches were serious. The systemic nature of them for obvious financial advantage and for them to have occurred over a long period of time is egregious.”

Singh’s companies – Jeet Holdings, and Jeet Holdings 2 and Jeet Holdings 6, of which the latter two are in liquidation – were together fined $195,000.

The companies were ordered to compensate the workers by $271,827.

Jeanie Borsboom, the Labour Inspectorate’s regional southern manager, said the finding was a strong deterrent against “completely unacceptable conduct”.

“Those who deliberately continue to deprive workers of their minimum employment rights, should not be employers.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A candle light vigil in Auckland's Aotea Square protested the treatment migrant workers are receiving.

Borsboom urged anyone worried about their employment situation, or someone else’s, to call the inspectorate on 0800 20 90 20 where their concern would be handled “in a safe environment”.

Owners of hospitality and liquor outlets have made up about half the recent cases pursued by the Labour Inspectorate, which is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Last year Nekita Enterprises and owner Harjit Singh were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for paying staff in their Christchurch liquor shops less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

Other recent examples of punishment for employment breaches include an Auckland restaurant owner being fined $5000 last year, a Christchurch Japanese restaurant owner paying $70,000 in 2018, and a Christchurch bar and restaurant owner that same year being banned from hiring staff for three years.