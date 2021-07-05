Ngāi Tahu Holdings pays back $2.4 million in Covid-19 wage subsidies

Ngāi Tahu Holdings has repaid more than three-quarters of the money its businesses received as part of the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Three business units from the South Island iwi’s commercial division – Tourism, Oha and Oha Owhaoko –received $3.14m in wage subsidies from the Ministry of Social Development in March and April 2020, to help its businesses retain staff.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings said on Monday that it had now repaid more than $2.4m to ensure the iwi “is operating in accordance with its own values of tikanga and rangatiratanga”.

Chief executive Mike Pohio said it repaid $178,000 after an internal review of employee eligibility. It later paid back the full amount obtained for its wholly-owned businesses – $2.41m.

“Unfortunately, we aren’t in a position to do the same for our jointly-owned businesses, which possibly still wouldn’t break even without the subsidy.”

Dark Sky Project, a joint venture between Ngāi Tahu Tourism and Earth and Sky in Takapō (Tekapo), was not currently in a position to repay the wage subsidy, and neither was Oha Owhaoko, he said.

“Applying for the wage subsidy was the right move at the time due to the significant decline in revenue for our honey and tourism businesses.

“We wanted to keep staff in employment for as long as possible and this funding helped us do that.”

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief executive Mike Pohio says Covid-19 caused an unprecented decline to revenue for tourism businesses.

Pohio said the worldwide pandemic was “devastating”, especially for tourism.

The tourism businesses were hibernated and the workforce was reduced mid-last year from 348 to 39 kaimahi (employees). It had been employing more kaimahi as the reopening and growth of the businesses allowed.

“The worldwide pandemic has proven to be enduring and punctuated with unexpected lockdowns and uncertainty associated with outbreaks of Covid infection and community transmission.

“With such significantly volatile circumstances, Ngāi Tahu Holdings has taken the only responsible course of action available, which was to assess demand and resource appropriately.”

Most tourism businesses had gradually opened up since the country’s first lockdown, he said.

Shotover Jet, Dart River Adventures, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Hukafalls Jet, Dark Sky Project, The National Kiwi Hatchery and Hollyford Wilderness Experience were now open.

Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools was reopened for a time, but put into hibernation again recently to see out the quiet winter season without an international market.

A joint venture partnership between New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu Tourism that was seven years in the making – the All Blacks Experience – opened in Auckland’s SkyCity entertainment precinct in December.

The iconic Shotover Jet is operated by Ngāi Tahu Holdings through its tourism arm.

Rainbow Springs and Agrodome remained in hibernation for now.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings posted a $25.7m loss in the 2019-20 financial year.

Its financial forecast had since improved, and there was a “strong result predicted” for this financial year.

It had managed to better its financial forecast with cost-cutting measures, and some benefits that arose over the last 15 months like property prices increasing and primary produce still being exported despite significant logistical challenges, he said.

Ngāi Tahu leaders and kaumātua have met with government ministers to discuss how they can work together for the first time since its treaty settlement was signed in the mid-1990s.

“The decision to repay this [wage subsidy] money has come after internal discussion to ensure that the iwi is operating in accordance with its own values of tikanga and rangatiratanga.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism also received $1.95m in grants from the strategic tourism assets protection programme in August for four of its businesses, including the Dark Sky Project.

At the time, Pohio said the funding allowed it to retain much-needed employment in small communities like Franz Josef, Glenorchy and Takapō (Tekapo), “which rely heavily on tourism”.